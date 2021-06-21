Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jason Sudeikis’ Fiery Alter Ego

The Ted Lasso welcome wagon has arrived in the official season two trailer released by Apple TV+.

Following a (spoiler alert!) shattering loss that saw AFC Richmond lose its final game against Manchester City — and its place in the English Premier League — in the season one finale, Lasso’s back with his infectious optimism to lead the team to glory.

The two-minute trailer features the sanguine soccer coach under pressure as he tries to inspire his struggling soccer squad and AFC coaching staff, as they navigate a 40-year legacy of loss and a bumpy return to the field.

“I’ve never been embarrassed about having streaks in my draws,” Lasso tells a room full of reporters after the team garners yet another draw. “It’s just all a part of growing up.”

Packed with the kind of comedic spins on sports tropes and sweet bonding moments that won over critics and fans in season one, the season two trailer teases Lasso’s new fiery, table-flipping alter ego to fire up the squad alongside a Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan-fueled rom-com pep talk.

“I believe in communism. Rom-communism, that is,” Lasso tells his downtrodden team. “If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy, then so can we.”

Based on a series of Jason Sudeikis-led promos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013, Ted Lasso’s first season earned several awards, including best actor in a comedy or musical television series at the 2021 Golden Globes for executive producer and star Sudeikis.

In addition to Sudeikis, the series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed, with Sarah Niles joining the cast for season two.

Developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Doozer Productions’ Lawrence and Jeff Ingold serve as executive producers with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

The 12-episode second season of Ted Lasso debuts on Apple TV+ starting July 23 and will release episodes weekly.