From New Media Players to Masking Up: Banff World Media Festival Makes In-Person Return to the Rockies

TV loves a comeback story, and so does the Banff World Media Festival. For its 43rd edition, it will return to the Canadian Rockies.

A crowded program of keynotes, master classes and awards will take place (under stringently planned measures that include masks and outdoor meeting areas with firepits). Executive director Jenn Kuzmyk talked with THR about how to stage a post-pandemic event with glitz and glamour, teary trophy acceptance speeches and COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Banff is finally returning to an in-person format after being forced online for two years — is it more work pivoting to a familiar format, or less?

It’s not more work. Our team has been equally busy. There are significant new things to consider this year, versus previous years, specifically making sure the event is safe and run well, in light of new requirements for the pandemic. But we’re all pretty invigorated by the fact we’re going back to the in-person festival, and that makes it all OK.

You will have masking, proof of vaccination and other precautions to ensure a safe festival?

All along it’s been a challenge to make sure we’re doing the right things and we’re addressing the needs and we’re prepared for every eventuality. Our contingency planning continues. We’ve done a lot of planning to make sure this festival goes off without a hitch. However, if there’s a hitch, we’re prepared. We’re requiring masks in high traffic areas and session rooms. We are requiring that every delegate be fully vaccinated. That’s a commitment we made some time ago and are sticking with it. We’ll have packaged meals available. For every comfort level, you’ll be able to attend the events. If you’re very COVID aware and concerned, then you can keep your mask on, take advantage of outdoor meeting spaces and other protocols and feel more comfortable.

What innovations have been added this year?

You’re going to notice a lot that’s new, especially if you haven’t been to Banff for many years. Some of what we’re doing is additive but is 100 percent in reaction to what’s needed for a modern event these days post-pandemic. We have significant outdoor meeting space. Yes, mountain weather is somewhat unpredictable, but we have an unparalleled view of the Rockies as a backdrop and outdoor firepits with chairs and blankets. No one will mind. The barbecue is returning. You’re also going to see more branding. We’ve had significant interest from international media companies. That speaks to the climate out there.

Is the lineup a mix of execs from legacy and new digital platforms, or does it lean more to streaming and other new media?

It’s an absolute mix. Even the “old media” companies, which are well represented in Banff, are essentially new-media players because they have completely reinvented themselves as they launch new platforms. If a company is truly old media, they’re likely not around anymore. We have Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix, which has had an incredible trajectory through the pandemic. Then you have David Linde, CEO of Participant, which is known for having social issues as an underlying drive. For Banff, it’s always been about more than just the business. It’s been about the impact of the business on society, the planet and on public policy. The opening keynote will feature Dr. Ashish K. Jha and [Lionsgate founder] Frank Giustra talking about the power and the responsibility of the media industry to combat misinformation.

How are you expanding representation?

We’ve brought new voices to the festival through our fellowship programs, like Banff Spark, targeted at women-owned media companies to grow their scale and impact. This year, we’re launching the Indigenous Screen Summit. We did it virtually, but it’s the first time in person. And we have 15 Indigenous producers pitching to Canadian and international buyers, with the goal of those projects gaining traction and getting made.

Has it helped Banff that, despite the pandemic disruption that sent the festival online, you still have the golden age of TV, with a rising content spend by Hollywood players, to return to for discussion and deal-making with the 2022 edition?

When you speak about the golden age TV and content, scripted and unscripted, Banff plays a role in that internationally, moreso than it has ever has. Everyone knows about the impact the pandemic had on feature films and theatrical releases. But TV content has thrived online and the festival has seen a benefit through the participation of the major global media companies. And it’s a hub for the generation of new content, where the creative and the industry comes together. It’s very much a development market. It’s very much a place where new projects and new ventures, but especially new projects are pitched and are eventually developed and produced. You’re going to see even more of that.

