‘Batwoman’ Actor Nick Creegan Reflects on “Therapeutic” Blast of Playing The Joker

Nick Creegan had no idea what he was getting himself into.

When the actor auditioned for the role of Marquis Jet, Jada’s (Robin Givens) son on Batwoman, the actor had no clue he would become an iteration of The Joker. But, as he points out, it was clear from the beginning that Marquis was not entirely stable.

Creegan joined The CW series starring Javicia Leslie based on DC characters for season three, which concluded Wednesday. While at the same time making the iconic villain his own, Creegan also made history, becoming the first Black actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Creegan just prior to the season finale to talk about his experience in developing the intense character, including the words of wisdom passed on from another Joker actor; as well as hopes for the future of his version, should the series land a season four renewal; among much more.

Tell me about how you landed the role. Did you have any inkling that Marquis would become an iteration of The Joker?

When I did the self-tape audition, I had zero clue that I was going to be The Joker. But there were weird little vibes I got when I read the sides. Even though I was auditioning for Marquis Jet, I felt that sort of crazy in the way that he was speaking, and was curious what this guy would turn into. My friend who was helping me with the self-tape made a joke, saying, “Well, you have on a purple shirt. That would be hilarious if you became The Joker.” I brushed it off. Then, when I got the role, [showrunner] Caroline Dries called me the day before I was going to fly to Vancouver and said, “You become our new Joker.” My mouth dropped. It didn’t register. I lost it.

It’s well known playing this iconic, unique character can take a toll on an actor. How did you find the proper headspace for your Joker?

For me, I wanted to humanize him. I used my own life experience with bouts of anxiety and depression in the past. I was able to get my own mental clarity through therapy and things of that nature to help myself. I was lucky — and Marquis wasn’t. So I wanted to explore the world of how would Nick react if this was his world. I crafted it from voids in life, from loss. I explore some different, painful parts of my past. But as an artist, this role is therapeutic. It doesn’t hurt me to go to painful places and inject it into my art because feel like it is as though you’re having a bad day, and you go to the gym and use that fuel. On-screen, that is my release.

You did a tremendous job making the character your own, but were there any little vestiges from another Joker you intertwined, either knowingly or subconsciously?

I think it would be impossible to stay away from it entirely. I love all the Joker renditions, and I re-watched a few of them. Not to say that I wanted to take versions of what they did, but I wanted to study what their movements were like. And as luck would have it, I met Jared Leto randomly before we shot episode 12 [“We’re All Mad Here”]. He asked me how I was feeling about it, as though he was waiting for me to say I was warned about the toll. I told him I was excited and having fun with it. He said, “Exactly! Try to go there. Go as deep as you can and have fun with it! Remember that this is art. This isn’t real life.”

The show, on top of being so much fun, does a fantastic job with representation. Can you talk about the vast importance of that facet?

Before I got cast in the show, I would always see Javicia’s face pop up on my HBO Max, and I was like, “Wow. There is a Black Batwoman. That is so cool.” When I was growing up, there were no Black superheroes on TV. There were no LGBTQ superheroes on TV. So to see that from afar was really awesome. But to be in it and experience what it is like to be on set with these amazing humans, it’s a whole other level. The other cool is there is no separatism of celebrating where we’re at. When Nicole [Kang] found out she was going to be Poison Ivy, we all celebrated and cried with her. Caroline and the producers have found a way to craft an amazing group of people who come from all different walks of life. So, it’s amazing to be a part of a team that really values diversity. And you can have a diverse cast with jerks, but to have diversity with kindness on set is very rare. I have experienced nothing but that.

Finally, what is your wishlist for the character’s future?

(Laughs.) If I had a say, I hope what happens is that after the joy-buzzer hits Marquis’ head, and they feel like he has come back to normal in the hospital, that in his mind, it’s like, “You don’t even fucking know. As soon as I am out of here, it’s game over — again.”

Interview edited for length and clarity.