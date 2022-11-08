‘Blockbuster’ Series Creator on Irony of Show Landing at Netflix, Comedy’s New Landscape and That Yeezy Joke

Netflix is bringing Blockbuster back, and everyone involved is aware of how that sounds.

The streaming giant on Thursday launched its new comedy series Blockbuster, starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove. The show centers on Timmy (Park), the manager of the once-prominent video-rental chain’s last remaining store, as he tries to keep the brand alive while competing with streaming culture. Blockbuster, set in Michigan, is a fictionalized look at the company’s final still-existing franchised location in Bend, Oregon, that was the focus of the 2020 documentary The Last Blockbuster.

Series creator Vanessa Ramos tells The Hollywood Reporter that Dish Network, which currently owns the Blockbuster rights, toured the show’s set to verify its authenticity, including making sure that the re-created store used the exact hues of blue and yellow. She also emphasizes that Netflix was more than happy to poke fun at its own brand while paying tribute to the former competitor that actually turned down an opportunity to acquire Netflix for $50 million in 2000.

“I was so thrilled that they were on our side,” Ramos, who has written for Big Mouth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore, says of Netflix. “They let us take our shots at the algorithm, and we were surprised at how many times we got to call it out.”

In an interview with THR, Ramos explains how Netflix ended up with the show after NBC let it go, why she gets more script notes from broadcast networks than from streaming services and how she feels today about the pilot’s Yeezy joke.

Melissa Fumero, Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos at the premiere of Netflix’s Blockbuster Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The series started as an NBC project before landing at Netflix. How did it end up there?

John Fox at Davis Entertainment came to David Caspe and I and said, “I have the rights to Blockbuster.” He’s like, “Would you like to develop a workplace?” and I was like, “I am immediately in.” I wasn’t that confident at the time — I was like, “OK, I’m gonna figure it out.” It was fall 2020, and I sat at my dining room table and attacked it from the place of, “What type of person would be working at, much less running, a Blockbuster in 2022?” And that’s how the Timmy character came about. After that, it was pitched to Universal and then pitched to NBC, who bought the script for the pilot, and then they ultimately decided not to go forward. Through some sort of magic — I feel like the luckiest person in the world — a week later after they passed, Netflix said they were interested.

Did the pilot change much once it got to Netflix?

They had some notes to rewrite the pilot a bit, but it was honestly just clarifying — it’s like, “Can we get a better sense of what the Timmy-Percy relationship is?” And so it was just setting in that they’ve known each other since high school. We kind of did it all in jokes, just sort of strengthening what was there and giving a little more context.

What is it about the nostalgic element of the Blockbuster era and this company that still captivates people?

We’d have guest stars get to set, and they would walk in and feel like they were in a time capsule. It’s just such a sensory thing. Seeing the yellows and the blues and just the layout. Someone was like, “You got the old checkout machines!” It takes you back — you remember going down each aisle and picking the perfect movie.

For the production design, did someone involved with Blockbuster share details about how to re-create the store?

Our production designer, Ricardo Spinacé, is just amazing. The Blockbuster rights are owned by Dish, but there is someone that basically represents Blockbuster and had to approve the set, had to sign off that we used the right blues and the right yellows. They did a Zoom tour of it and saw a bunch of pictures. The one thing they have there is like, “Well, the way Timmy’s office is up here, we wouldn’t do that. I understand this is TV, and so you have my blessing.”

How did working on this show compare to other workplace ensemble series you’ve been a part of?

I did three years at Superstore and two years at Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s a little like going to live somewhere for a while and then you start to pick up a bit of the accent. That’s what had kind of happened, whether I realized it or not, because as we were writing some of the group scenes, we’re like, “Oh, it feels a little bit like the Superstore break room scenes.” Taking a step back, I was like, “A little bit of the Carlos-Hannah relationship is similar to [Superstore’s] Cheyenne and Mateo.” It’s a little bit in me now, and it finds its little places to come out. But then also, Timmy is a bit different than [Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s] Jake or [Superstore’s] Jonah or any of those leading men.

The pilot includes a joke about corporate collaborations that mentions Yeezy. Does that feel weird to you now, given the recent Kanye West headlines?

This was written and shot well before. But it’s also just a mention of comparison: “It’s like the Dorito shell at Taco Bell.” It’s just one word that, had we known at the time, probably would have alt-ed with something else. I actually forgot about it until you mentioned it just now. I was like, “Oh, yeah, I guess we do have that one word.”

With comedies seemingly having less opportunity on broadcast, how has the shift been for you to work with a streamer, and what’s your take on the state of TV comedy?

Streaming was interesting because everything in my brain was like, “OK, you have 22 minutes to tell your stories — nothing more than that.” Some of our episode lengths are a little all over the place — I think the finale is almost 26 minutes, and the pilot is closer to 22. So the freedom to be able to do that was lovely. And I don’t know if this is because there aren’t a ton of sitcom-y type shows on Netflix, but they didn’t give a ton of notes. There was stuff that, if they had questions on, we could push back on, and our team was very supportive in terms of, “OK, we trust that you know what’s funny.” With network, they look at it like, “We’ve been doing this for X amount of years. This has proven this. We know this is the way.” They have the stats on their side, so it’s a little hard to push back.

Do Netflix execs have a sense of the irony of launching a show lionizing a former competitor that they helped to make irrelevant?

They absolutely do. I was so thrilled that they were on our side. It’s weirder to not acknowledge it. We have a couple references to it throughout the show. In the pilot, our customer played by Carl Tart is looking for a movie because the algorithm keeps recommending The Great British Bake Off, and his girlfriend left him for a pastry chef in Manchester. Sort of the downside of that. They let us take our shots at the algorithm, and we were surprised at how many times we got to call it out.

Have you been to the last remaining Blockbuster store?

I have not. I need to because I get asked about that and I was like, “I need to take a trip to Bend.” If we get a season two, I’m gonna plan to go out there.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Blockbuster is available to stream now.