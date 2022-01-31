Dane Cook Reflects on Being Bob Saget’s Final ‘Here For You’ Podcast Guest and Their Friendship

It is a bittersweet moment for Dane Cook.

On Monday, a new episode of Bob Saget’s Here For You was published. Sadly, It marks the end of the podcast, Cook being the final interview before the beloved Saget’s untimely death earlier this month. Launched in 2020, Bob Saget’s Here For You featured chats with fellow comics and actors, nearly all of them close pals. And, naturally, a lot of laughs.

With a heartfelt, solemn introduction by Bill Burr, the talk between Cook and Saget goes for more than an hour, covering several topics including Cook’s life and career. They also discuss their decades-long friendship. Now that their episode is out in the ether, Cook told The Hollywood Reporter he is filled with mixed emotions.

“Upon receiving the final cut of the episode, it’s been a mixture of melancholy and gratitude — also some excitement to share this with his fans and mine,” Cook tells THR. “This is — except for the texts to each other in the days leading up to his passing away — our last conversation. I have it forever and can share it. It’s special to me on so many levels.”

Saget was one of Cook’s earliest industry supporters. And he did not just talk the talk, Cook notes. “I had a short film I produced and acted in around 1998. I told some people at the comedy clubs in L.A. that I got into a local festival. Bob showed up at the festival and supported me. I could not believe he attended. I made it a point to tell him after the ceremony I would be there for him whenever he needed me. He contacted me to do something with his Scleroderma Research Foundation, and I was humbled and proud to help in that way, performing at the charity events.”

As for the final podcast chat, Cook would not change a moment of the chat in retrospect. “It’s real, and it’s all love,” he says. “I respected Bob immensely. His career, work ethic, early stand-up and comedy specials on HBO informed me. And later, witnessing how he treated people, how he supported people — he was a rare person in that he had all this success, fame and wealth, and yet he was accessible and kind.”

Asked if there was a favorite or moving memory he would like to share, Cook recalls the day another legendary comic died. “If I had to choose one defining moment, it was the night Robin Williams passed away. We had dinner that night. Bob shared laughs and tears, story after story. I was honored to be the friend in sharing that moment of grief and allowing each other to hurt and heal that night. We sat for hours reminiscing about all the things they did in stand-up and of course how they broke through. I was a kid again and realized I was also someone Bob cared for. And I cared for him.”

It might be tough for some fans to tune in, knowing it will be the final podcast episode, but Cook hopes the latest Bob Saget’s Here For You can also be cathartic. “I would love for people to watch and have some laughs and maybe a few tears,” he says. “And at some point, I hope they can find it in their heart to show Bob and his family some love by donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. I would like to say thank you to All Things Comedy for putting this final episode out for everyone to enjoy.”

Watch the full episode below.