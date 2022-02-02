‘Boba Fett’ Episode Packed With ‘Star Wars’ Favorites As Series Expands Scope

[This story contains spoilers for episode six of The Book of Boba Fett.]

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett left fans in a tizzy, to say the least.

Jam-packed with several Star Wars fan-favorite characters, social media was ablaze with reactions to “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” several of which were thanks and praises to episode director and co-writer Dave Filoni. Of course, there was also a fair amount of cynicism as, for the second week in a row, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was completely overshadowed in his own Disney+ show.

Fett did not appear in last week’s episode (which was widely regarded as the best at the time) and he only briefly appeared in Chapter 6, where he just stood for a few minutes, helmet off, not saying a word.

Still, fans did not labor on that point as there was too much to delve into, including the return of Grogu, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). But, perhaps most notably, the episode featured the first live-action appearance of Cad Bane, the notorious bounty hunter who was first introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. Just as in the animated series, the character was voiced by Corey Burton. The Filoni fan praise was mostly linked to Cad.

And yet, amid all that excitement, which included a decent amount of time devoted to Luke training Grogu, some fans again shared their disappointment that Boba Fett, previously amid the most fascinating and mysterious characters in all of Star Wars, is humdrum within his own spinoff. The series now appears to be more of a vehicle for future seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano’s standalone, rather than the devoted story Boba Fett fans have been craving for years.

Still, next week’s season finale is set for a huge showdown where Fett may finally reclaim the limelight.