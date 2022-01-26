‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Equal Parts Elated and Baffled by Latest Episode

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.]

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett by all (social media) measures was a massive hit. In fact, a lion’s share of those posting about the episode commented that it was the most enjoyable of the season thus far.

And that also seemed to be an issue with which they wrestled.

None other than Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), The Mandalorian himself, made an appearance in the spinoff Disney+ series. Well, he made far more than just an appearance, as the entire episode focused on Mando. In fact, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was completely absent from his own show. The idea of using an episode to mostly focus on a single character who is not the title antihero to further the story is not that wild of an idea, as it was done in The Mandalorian several times, including an episode centering on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), though Mando was never completely absent.

The issue? This Boba Fett episode was great, arguably the best of the season, which has been rocky for some fans with the focus on the character’s new storyline as a mob boss — rather than the most feared and mysterious bounty hunter in the galaxy.

Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and written by series creator Jon Favreau, “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian,” left some fans with unexpected feelings of guilt and an overall sense of being bummed out that the great Boba Fett needed to be upstaged to make the series more enjoyable.

And it seems like that entire situation is going to be exacerbated, as all signs from the episode point to the return of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. There is also speculation that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) may even show up again, as he did in season two of The Mandalorian, further making the title character of the Disney+ series and one of the most beloved in the Star Wars franchise seem almost insignificant.