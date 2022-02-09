‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Gives Glimpse of What Season Could Have Been

[This story contains spoilers for the finale of The Book of Boba Fett]

The season finale for The Book of Boba Fett packed quite a (flamethrower) punch. And it seemed to be exactly what some fans were hoping for the character since the series premiered in December.

The seven-part Disney+ program revolved around the most intriguing, mysterious bounty hunter in the galaxy becoming a mob boss on Tatooine. And not just any mafioso; Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) way of running the territory (formerly Jabba the Hutt’s turf) was pragmatic, and mostly absent of excitement (and his helmet).

However, in “Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor,” Boba Fett sprang into action to combat the Pykes, finally fighting and using his array of gadgets, something that has not occurred since “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” of The Mandalorian a year ago. For a short amount of time in the finale, the series showed what it could have been.

A slew of Star Wars fans made it clear (via social media) during the run of the season that the series felt off, which was highlighted by the fact that the two episodes essentially absent of Fett were regarded as, by far, the most enjoyable. This in turn led to questions as to the purpose of the series. Was it merely just a buffer to get onto the next season of The Mandalorian? And if that was the case, what a tremendous waste of an exemplary Star Wars character.

As for the episode itself, there were some standount moments in which fans delighted. Fett riding the rancor was a fantastic call back to the character’s initial (cartoon form) introduction in the Star Wars Holiday Special. Another much-appreciated moment included Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) saying she doesn’t like the name “Grogu” and won’t use it. This is an obvious wink from series creator and episode writer Jon Favreau that he knows that the “Baby Yoda” moniker is here to stay.

Disney+ has now shut the book on its Boba Fett spinoff. It’s unclear if a second season is in the works, but all eyes are now looking to the future, with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi rumored to debut in May, and with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Diego Luna’s Andor among the shows also coming up. As for the future, the final pre-credits moment of Boba Fett show Mando and Grogu jetting off into the distance, with tales yet to be told in The Mandalorian season three, which is currently in production.