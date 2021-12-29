‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.]

Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s.

So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Fett deserved better than to end up in the Sarlacc — especially in such an off-putting exit.

Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc, where he was to be digested over 1,000 years, was addressed in a few ways in previous Star Wars novels and comics which are no longer canon, so it was up to The Book of Boba Fett to give the definitive answer. And the Disney+ series which premiered Wednesday did not disappoint.

The show opens not long after Fett’s Jedi fall into the Sarlacc. Trapped in the creature’s disgusting innards, Fett (Temuera Morrison) appears to have only minutes to devise his escape, a feat which likely had never been accomplished previously. Seeing a nearby, apparently dead Stormtrooper, Fett takes some of that trooper’s suit oxygen before using his own flamethrower to create an exit out of the creature.

The escape takes quick thinking on Fett’s part and bravery, as his own body is engulfed in flames when he ignites his gauntlet weapon, which explains his scarring when the character was reintroduced in The Mandalorian.

Series creator and episode writer Jon Favreau chose to go with the more daring, difficult escape than some explanations offered in non-canon stories, such as Fett simply using his jetpack to fly out. However, in some of those non-canon stories, Fett is said to have significant scarring from being partially digested by the Sarlacc. Favreau wisely kept the scarring idea but gave it far more meaning.

Bottom line: Fett suffered a great deal for winding up in the situation, especially in such a silly fashion. But his daring escape is far more impactful than his fall.