‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Stars on Their Improbable Journey to the Center of the ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy

Star Wars may be a galaxy where no one is ever really gone, but Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s journey to The Book of Boba Fett still defied the most improbable odds. Their characters, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, were both left for dead on the dangerous sands of Tatooine and were eventually revived by Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action series. In Wen’s case, her master assassin character was brought back to life by Fett himself after her demise in Mandalorian season one’s “The Gunslinger.” With Shand now indebted to Fett, the duo commandeered Jabba’s Palace in the Mandalorian season two coda, which set up The Book of Boba Fett and their reign atop the throne that once belonged to Tatooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

As working actors since the mid-’80s, Morrison and Wen remain in shock that they’re now at the center of their own Star Wars story.

“It means that if you have a dream and a desire to be something now or later in your life, dream it, make it happen, because if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone,” Wen tells The Hollywood Reporter. “This is something that I fantasized about as a young kid, 10 or 11 years old… I’d be in my own living room, imagining myself as a Jedi or a female Han Solo. And now it’s happened. So I hope I’m an example that you can make your dreams come true.”

After playing Boba Fett’s father and genetic clone, Jango Fett, in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Morrison thinks fate played a role in his reintroduction as Boba, and that the road to this point began when he first met Favreau on the set of 2009’s Couples Retreat.

“Sometimes, life is about relationships, and while I didn’t get to do much on Couples Retreat, I got to meet Jon. And at that time, he was prepping to direct Iron Man,” Morrison recalls. “So he obviously sat around a table where they said, ‘Well, Boba’s got to look like Jango [Fett], so let’s see what Tem is doing.’ So I had this wonderful opportunity to get back on this journey, this vessel, this walker, and it’s been exciting and thrilling.”

At 61, Morrison also knows that The Book of Boba Fett has added some longevity to his career.

“What it means to me is like when you go to the shop and check the yogurt’s used-by date. I was getting close to my used-by date,” Morrison says. “So now, what it means for me is that my used-by date may have moved a little bit forward.”

On the heels of Luke Skywalker’s shocking appearance in the Mandalorian‘s season two finale, Wen and Morrison are already teasing the upcoming surprises on Book of Boba Fett. Wen even had to stop Morrison from saying too much about episode seven, the Book of Boba Fett finale.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison says with a laugh. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

***

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.