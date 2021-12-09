Brian Cox Concerned ‘Succession’ Son Jeremy Strong’s Intense Method Acting Could Lead to Early Burnout

Brian Cox has serious concern his Succession son Jeremy Strong is going to burn himself out due to his intense method acting approach.

The Emmy-winning HBO star spoke candidly about the situation when he dropped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday and was asked about the recent, viral New Yorker profile on Strong.

In the piece, award-winning Strong spoke to the great lengths he will go to embody a character, sometimes to the dismay and annoyance of his castmates. (“I take him as seriously as I take my own life,” the actor told the New Yorker of his Succession character, Kendall Roy.) In same the profile, Cox noted his worry about Strong’s total immersion into the deeply flawed and damaged Kendall. He reiterated those concerns to Meyers.

“The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end,” Cox told Meyers. “My problem — and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. … He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”

Cox pointed to another brilliant, multiple Oscar-winning actor to make his point. “Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn’t go on doing that every day,” Cox said. “It’s too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result — what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent.”

