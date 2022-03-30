Adjoa Andoh on the Historical Accuracy of ‘Bridgerton’ and Her Hopes for a Lady Danbury Romance

When it comes to navigating the politics of the ton, no one plays the Bridgerton game better than Lady Danbury.

“She wants blood on the carpet,” Adjoa Andoh tells The Hollywood Reporter of her character’s competitive spirit in the hit Netflix period drama’s second season. “I love that dynamism about her. And I wanted to celebrate all those dynamic women I know who get themselves through tough times by humor and audacity, and courage and smarts.”

Last season, audiences saw Lady Danbury mentor Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page) on his complicated path to winning Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) heart. This time around, the wise Lady Danbury takes in the Sharma sisters Kate and Edwina (franchise newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran), embarking upon another drama-filled season of matchmaking.

Heading into the the show’s sophomore run, Andoh revealed that the cast did indeed feel the pressure of continuing the Bridgerton‘s initial success.

“Don’t mess up season two!” she says.

(Meanwhile, the return of Bridgerton is already shaping up to be as big a hit for Netflix as season one.)

Bridgerton made headlines upon its Christmas 2020 premiere, not just for its steamy romance scenes, but also for its rarely seen inclusive casting approach to the Regency Era — a take that Andoh says is more historically accurate than not. “I love the fact that the show can provoke the conversation that goes ‘What do you mean there were all those people of color there? No there weren’t.’ To then go, ‘Okay, well, go and have a look, because you will find that there were.’”

Andoh spoke with THR on all things Bridgerton season two, including her hopes for what’s to come in future seasons, with the adaptation already renewed for a third and fourth season. (Last year, it was also confirmed that a Bridgerton spinoff focused on the origin story of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) will include stories of a young Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell); Shonda Rhimes will pen the script.) Read on for the full interview.

What was your reaction to seeing all of the threads of season two come together in the final episodes?

Well, apart from… who likes looking at themselves ever doing anything? And my dreadfulness aside, I think it’s fantastic. It was a big challenge after season one, when you’ve been so loved and embraced by the audience, to come back. I think the world has changed between when we finished shooting season one and season two. We’re all in a slightly different place. In season one, I felt very moved by [how the show was received] during Christmas time and the holiday season — that was a pretty tough one for lots of people. They didn’t know how long the pandemic was going on, some people may have had loved ones in poor health or even passed. There was a lot of uncertainty and a lot of people were living in quite isolated ways. And then came this nugget on Christmas Day. So I think it had that sort of joyous, uplifting feeling for lots of people: I’m just going to put the world to one side for a minute. It was really fabulous and I think we really appreciated that, in a moment of tough times. It was a bit of joy that we’d been involved in providing. I’ve really felt quite moved and humbled by being part of the enterprise.

So by the time we started on season two, that was a whole year after we’d finished season one, with all the crazy that happened in that year. I think we came into season two, mainly feeling thrilled to see other human beings in the flesh, and very appreciative that we were working when lots of our fellow actors weren’t, and sort of feeling like we’d been given so much love and appreciation with season one. Don’t mess up season two!

Lady Danbury is like the fairy godmother of the series. What was it like taking on that major role?

What I wanted to do with Lady Danbury — I wanted to celebrate women. How fantastically stoic we can be, how we just keep going, because there is no choice. And I think there’s an element of Lady Danbury where I think she’s one of those people who is her own creation. I think her natural instinct would be quiet and quite shy. We heard her say to young Simon in season one: Sometimes when you’re that scared, you just absolutely have to push forward. And I think lots of people can relate to that. I suppose that’s a little bit of me in Lady Danbury.

She knows what the rules are. She has worked her way through the rules. She’s worked her way into a place of influence and security and fabulousness. So now she’s in a place to go: I know what the rule is. I’m just going to bend it because that suits my purposes, or that will help you win your purposes. There’s that sense of women strategizing, loving a good cigarette, loving a good drink, loving a fabulous hat and a gorgeous cut to an outfit, hanging out with the girls. And a great appetite. She’s completely in there when they’re playing Pall-mall. She wants blood on the carpet. She says to Lady Bridgerton: I’m going to show those mamas how the game is really played. She likes the competition. She’s sort of like, ‘Yes, come on now, bring it on.’ I love that dynamism about her.

I wanted to celebrate all those dynamic women I know who get themselves through tough times by humor and audacity and courage and smarts. That’s my mummy. And that’s both my grandmothers — the English one and the African one. My mom is nearly six foot, she wears a hat like you wouldn’t believe, a choreographer and a games mistress. She’s ramrod straight and just fabulous. So, I wanted to look at all those women and squish them all into Lady Danbury.

How was it serving as a guiding hand for the Sharma sisters, both on-screen and off?

It was a bit like the story. Like life and art being the same thing. My understanding is that Lady Danbury, Lady Mary, and the queen all knew each other in earlier life. So I presume that also includes Lady Bridgerton, actually, because they were all at court as young women. And then Lady Mary was forced out of the town in disgrace, because of choices she makes. And I think Lady Danbury says this to the queen, that she and the queen did not stand in sisterly solidarity with their friend. And she regrets that she feels she fell short of honorable behavior.

Now that Lady Mary is coming with her grown up girls, to introduce them to court, to rehabilitate the Sharma family name, I think Lady Danbury feels that, okay, now I’ve got to step up to the plate. So they live with her on her dollar. They have entryways into every echelon of society because of her recommendation and her support. And this is her playing the game. Going to the queen — “Now, wouldn’t it be interesting if Mary left in disgrace? And now she’s back? Wouldn’t it be interesting if her daughters were not only welcomed back into the town, but did rather well, at court? Wouldn’t that be slightly left field? Not the traditional way of going? Do you want to have a bit of excitement?” I think she suggests all this to the queen, partly out of her own pleasure in strategizing and manipulating, and partly because she feels that to be the most effective support she can be, particularly to Miss Edwina.

I read that Golda Rosheuvel who plays Queen Charlotte originally had auditioned for the role of Lady Danbury. What’s it like working with her?

I love working with Golda. We’ve been on the scene for a while and we know each other, but we’ve never worked with each other before. We have great fun together on set and we really spark off each other. She’s a really lovely woman and there’s a great affection that’s not just an acting affection. I have great affection for Golda, I hope it’s reciprocated. It’s really nice to work with smart, generous colleagues, where you know that if I dance this way, you’re going to dance this way and we’ll come together in the middle.

They’ve known each other a long time, these women, and I think when Lady Danbury would have been at court before, with 17-year old Charlotte who was schlepped over from Europe to marry into this family she didn’t know from a hole in the ground. I think I think Lady Danbury would have been that person — a bit like when you start school and you don’t know where your locker is or where the bathroom is — I think she’d been the person that went, “Okay, come with me. Avoid him. He’s a nightmare. He’s quite mean, there’s the bathroom. Never have lunch at that time. It’s awful.” I think she would have been that person that would have shepherded the Queen, subtly, discreetly around the court when she was a new girl.

And Lady Danbury is a widow. She can see what mental deterioration has blighted George’s life, and she can see how that wounds and distresses the queen. I think she absolutely is there for the queen, whether it’s manipulation, Whistledown, matchmaking or a quiet companion sitting next to her while she has a weep about her husband, I think Lady Danbury is there. There are those long lived friendships that are really precious, and that you hang on to as best you can. Nonetheless, the queen is still the Queen, and Lady Danbury understands the structures of the court and adheres to them, but she does use the queen for her own benefit, right?

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Courtesy of Liam Daniel/Netflix

Unlike period pieces we’ve seen in this past, this show puts representation at the forefront of its storytelling. What is it like to be a part of this universe that Shonda Rhimes and the creators have put together, where diversity is the norm during the Regency Era?

It was totally normal. An all-white costume drama in Regency England in this period is historically inaccurate. There were 20,000 African heritage people in London alone in this period. A fifth of the British Navy was African. It was a massive trading country, so there would be people from all over the world. Britain had been trading across Asia, across Africa, across South America. So, everybody came to London. And, you know, some of the trade was good trade and some of the trade was not good trade. But nevertheless, trade was happening. We’re a small island trading nation under the Hanoverians. And then, there’s Queen Charlotte, who’s descended from Alfonso III of Portugal and an African woman. The Portuguese had been trading with the royal kingdom of Benin in West Africa from the 14th century. And so that African heritage was right through the European Court. There was worry when Queen Charlotte came, because people complained about her new appearance, her “thick nose, her wide nose and her ugly, thick lips.” That’s what they described her as, and her skin was painted down so that the darkness of her complexion didn’t show so much. And they were worried that there might be a throwback, because of the Hanoverian royal family’s history.

What Shonda Rhimes does fantastically is that she takes all the facts on the ground, and then she goes — and I’m a superb dramatist — “What if we do it like this? I’ll give you Regency, but I will give you Ariana Grande with a quintet. I will give you the accurate representation of race and diversity, but I will do it on steroids.” So you will see more people of color in the court and in the time than you would have seen at the period. And you will see the Featheringtons in the Regency cut dress, but it will be psychedelic yellow, or green or tangerine, which is not a Regency color. Shonda takes the story, she takes the history, and it goes through the Shondaverse and comes out with its own sort of shwang and vibrancy and its own sort of rules.

I love the fact that the show can provoke the conversation that goes, “What do you mean they were all those people of color there? No there weren’t.” To then go, “Okay, well go and have a look, because you will find that there were.” And I’m sure this is part of Black Lives Matter, as well. But our government is currently assessing our school curriculum in terms of history, and the history that is told and not told. So, I’m not saying that Bridgerton is affecting government thinking on that, although I do know lots of people in government love the show. I just think that’s the zeitgeist. That’s where we’re at in the world now. And I’m really thrilled to be a part of that, and to be in a show that says: It doesn’t matter what your race is, what your religion is, what your sexuality is, whether you want to be a homemaker or be a woman does rocket science — if you just want to watch a lovely stately home, a good frock and a bit of will they-won’t they, all of that is available to you in this show. I get photographs of young girls and boys dressed as Lady Danbury, children of color, just feeling like they can own the story. And I find that very moving because that wasn’t something that was available when I was a kid.

What are your hopes for Lady Danbury in future seasons?

I think she loves Eloise. I think she loves the fire of Eloise, and that determination a bit like herself to plow her own furrow. I think she loves Penelope, because I think she looks at the shyness in Penelope, and knows there’s something going on underneath that shy demeanor and good behavior, and so I would love to see a bit more of them together. I have to say, although she appears not to give her much attention, I think [Lady Danbury] quite liked Lady Featherington.

Who had a bit of a redemption moment in the last episode.

Yes, she did. And I think there’s something about Lady Featherington’s determination: “I will keep this ship afloat.” I think that Lady Danbury is quietly like, “Mhmm.” I would really love to see a bit more of them.

I would love Lady Danbury to have someone to love. It would be so great. And I just love her appetite. So I would love anything that allows more of that appetite to be present.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

The second season of Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.