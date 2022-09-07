Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot: “‘Pam & Tommy?’ Are You Kidding Me?”

Best Drama Series

I thought that This Is Us went out with a bang and should’ve been in here. I would have preferred it to Squid Game, which was just too violent for me. Stranger Things has fallen off, and I bailed on Severance after episode two. (I know there are people who say it’s the greatest thing ever, but I didn’t get it at all!) Euphoria is well done, but as a parent I felt pretty squeamish about it. Ozark is great, but it’s not the best by any stretch. Better Call Saul was super fun. That leaves the two best dramas of the year by far, Yellowjackets and Succession. This was one of the toughest calls I’ve ever had to make. In the end, I asked myself: “Can you vote against Yellowjackets? Yes. Can you vote against Succession? No.”

MY VOTE Succession

Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has run out of steam, and Only Murders in the Building isn’t all that funny. I can’t vote for Curb Your Enthusiasm because it’s basically always the same. Abbott Elementary is a nice show, but it’s not nearly as consistently funny as, say, Hacks. That’s been phenomenal — but might not be in the future because it’s basically a one-joke show. Ted Lasso ran into that problem and had a bit of a sophomore slump. I absolutely adore What We Do in the Shadows, which is funny every single week, but I couldn’t not vote for Barry. It’s far and away the best show on television. That final episode of the season was a masterpiece.

MY VOTE Barry

Best Limited Series

The only one of these nominees that isn’t based on a true story, The White Lotus, is a series, not a limited series — they’re shooting season two now, and Jennifer Coolidge is back as the same character. How is that a limited series? Pam & Tommy, are you kidding me? The Dropout is also weak. Everybody in it is unlikable and everyone watching knows the ending. Inventing Anna? Julia Garner is amazing, but the story is boring. Dopesick is fantastic, and I voted for it.

MY VOTE Dopesick

Best Variety Talk Series

I was happy to see that Jimmy Fallon did not get nominated. The Tonight Show used to be important; now, it’s just fluff. I love Seth Meyers, and I’m so happy to finally see Late Night on this list. The Daily Show is overrated. Most nights, I tape Jimmy Kimmel and watch Stephen Colbert, so I can say both do extraordinary work every night — and that I wish [Kimmel’s sidekick] Guillermo was my friend. Last Week Tonight is the best of these five, but I voted for The Late Show because Colbert does it every single night.

MY VOTE The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series

It’s pretty weird to only have two nominees. I can’t say that I watched every episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show, but I thought Saturday Night Live had a good final season for three of the best performers they’ve ever had: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong. I’m not going to miss Pete Davidson.

MY VOTE SNL

