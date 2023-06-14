Camila Morrone on Why Her ‘Daisy Jones’ Character Is “Anything But the Victim”

Contrary to the rock-storytelling trope of the entourage hanger-on or the musician’s arm candy, Camila Morrone’s character in Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Dunne, is anything but one-dimensional. She may be the wife of rising rock star Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), but she’s never merely decorative, nor a victim, Morrone tells THR. Instead, she’s a “quiet, subdued, secretly powerful woman. … A powerhouse.”

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the late 1970s. Morrone’s Camila is the band’s photographer and Billy’s wife; she struggles with her husband’s drug use and relationship with Riley Keough’s character, Daisy.

Morrone talks to THR about her first chemistry reads with Keough, what attracted her to the role and what she learned about herself during production.

What was your audition process for the role?

I did the laundromat scene for the casting directors, and then I came back for a chemistry read. They let me know that Riley was going to be chemistry reading [with] me. And I was so intimidated by her because I’d seen her in The Girlfriend Experience and American Honey — I just always thought she was such a great actress and so cool and poised, elegant and powerful. I’d rather have read with a random person than one of my favorite actresses. I went in for that and got to be with Riley, and she just showered me with nurturing love and made me feel so at ease. She just really held my hand, and that kind of sisterhood [and] kinship followed us through the entirety of the project.

What struck you about Camila specifically that made you want to play her?

I always like to play the flashier role, and I thought that there was something very interesting about the quiet, subdued, secretly powerful woman. The woman that’s on the front line — she’s not the rock star, she’s just behind the rock star, and she’s equally as powerful as the person front and center. I thought that that became really apparent throughout the book, that I started to really grasp how important this character was in the storytelling and in the arc of the entire story. I also thought, [because] we’re similar ages and both coming of age, [that] I could really learn a lot from a woman who seems to know how best to handle her life, given the choice that she wants to make. I thought, “I can probably absorb so much knowledge and life experience from a character like this.”

And at the beginning, her relationship with Billy is so rose-colored and dandy — and then obviously that becomes more strained as the show progresses. How did you get into that mindset, from point A to B?

It’s hard because oftentimes we’re shooting things out of order. It’s Camila and Billy in a really happy time in their marriage, and then it’s Camila and Billy in a really rough patch. I just feel that this show is such an accurate representation of what partnerships look like, and just how up and down they are, how hot and cold they are, how messy they are, how painful they are, how high the highs are, how low the lows are, and I just think that I can really identify with it in that sense.

We, the viewers, see a lot through Camila’s eyes, and we know something is off through her facial expressions when the camera is very tight on just her face. Was that a conscious thing you worked on?

I didn’t even realize it until you said it, that the audience is kind of following along from my point of view for a lot of it. I just work with coaches who demand that I have an inner monologue and inner thoughts, and I guess that is a result of whatever I was thinking in that moment, of what I was seeing. There was just a lot of internalized acting for this character because she doesn’t really say that much, she’s not incredibly confrontational, and she’s repressing or processing these feelings in real time. That was really tricky with such little dialogue, to be able to have all those feelings and all those emotions.

What was the most challenging scene?

Episode two, when I catch Billy with the groupie, was very hard. It’s also hard because she’s eight, nine months pregnant, and she’s followed this man across the country for his dreams and for their dreams and the life that they promised to build together, and it’s just all changed so suddenly. The most beautiful part of that scene is that she’s like, “I came here for me, and your actions are not going to deter me from living the life that I want.” And I think that is the strength and the backbone of Camila, that all these elements and pieces can come and go, but at the end of the day, she will survive and she will fight. And if there wasn’t a Billy, she would still be OK, and she would find her way. That’s what makes her a powerhouse.

How did you prepare for the role in terms of the period when it was set?

It was really daunting because that’s such a known era in musical history and Los Angeles is such an iconic setting for that time. And it’s an era that everyone’s a bit familiar with, the music from that era was world-renowned — it was definitely intimidating to dive in to something that feels so close to so many people. I tried to do my homework, like I do for every project, which is history, backstory, time, place, setting, what’s going on in the world, how it affects how your character behaves. But the big challenge for me was bringing this character off the page in the book and making her really well-rounded and interesting, because I think that there was a version where this character could fall a little flat. This story’s been told many times, of the victim wife, and I just really think Camila Dunne is anything but the victim.

Let’s talk about the final episode and the revelation of what happened to Camila.

Episode 10 was so emotionally draining, to go to that many places and that many times within one episode … I mean, the amount of things that happened in episode 10 and the amount of emotionality and betrayal and love and confusion, and then looking back at her life and then you add mortality into it … Pretty much every range of emotion is hit in episode 10. For me, being a 25-year-old woman, the concept of looking back at my life was really scary, and is still very scary. And I wondered, when I was studying Camila, what would my story be and how would I be retelling it in 30 years, and what would I be proud of and what would I wish I had done differently. That opens up a therapeutic, melancholic self-journey. It’s funny because this character brought me a lot of self-reflection, [which] I didn’t even purposefully mean to find.

You mentioned earlier you felt like you could learn a lot from her. What will you take from this role to your future projects?

Working with that many actors, and such great actors, is a really great experience. I feel much more comfortable in my power, in my emotionality. Perhaps that was something that I was a bit fragile and delicate with before. And tapping into my anger. This was the first project that I got to tap into it a little bit and use that as an exercise. And I don’t know — there’s just the familiarity, that much time spent on set. Creating something that is challenging but that you also love just gives you another layer of thick skin, to be prepared for the next thing to be excited and invigorated by. I absorbed everything with Daisy like a sponge, and now I can take bits and pieces of that experience and use it somewhere else in some capacity.

Were you sad to say goodbye to the character when you wrapped?

I was sad to say goodbye to this journey and this experience that had been with me for three years. … But I don’t think that I ever really leave a character behind, because in order to access that character, I had to find it within myself. I know that they’re always there, and I know that I can always reopen that and explore those wounds and places that I went to. I don’t ever feel like I can just wrap it up and put it on a shelf. It always lingers with you.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.