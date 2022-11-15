Meet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’

His books have inspired everything from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out to Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” episode. Now Edward Packard is telling all about the creation of Choose Your Own Adventure, the groundbreaking interactive book series that turned “you,” the reader, into the hero.

Joining The Hollywood Reporter’s It Happened in Hollywood podcast, Packard, 91, details how in the late 1960s, while depressed working as a corporate lawyer on Wall Street, he dreamed up the idea for the Choose Your Own Adventure books.

“I had my two older kids and told them a story about a kid named Pete,” he says. “Pete gets shipwrecked on a remote island, a little bit of a takeoff on Robinson Crusoe. If I had been a better storyteller, I would have just told them a great story.” But Packard would get stuck in the narrative, so he’d offer his children options. “I’d ask them, ‘What should Pete do next?’ So that’s how I thought of the idea.”

Though it started at an independent publisher, the idea eventually made its way to Bantam Books, a publishing giant, where he and a creative partner, the late Ray Montgomery, were contracted to write the first six Choose Your Own Adventure titles.

“Bantam not only wanted to bring it out in paperback, but in mass-market paperback, where they could go in racks in bookstores, and at a lower price. That had a huge impact,” Packard explains.

Those first books, including The Cave of Time, Your Code Name is Jonah, Who Killed Harlowe Thrombey? and Deadwood City, were released between 1979 and 1981 and became instant publishing sensations.

The series would go on to sell over 250 million copies worldwide.

Children were enthralled by the fantastic tales that gave them agency over the narrative. Every passage would end in a choice and a page to turn to — choose one way and you could go on to great riches and success. Choose another and you could wind up dead.

Some of the choices challenged young readers to make moral decisions and, just as in real life, taking the altruistic path didn’t necessarily result in a positive outcome.

“I made it a rule that I assumed that the reader was a good person, a decent person,” Packard explains. “[But there were moments of] moral ambiguity. Whether you help somebody out, even though it’s putting yourself at considerable risk. Situations where a philosopher or a psychologist or an ethicist might make something out of it. I think maybe they made the books richer.”

The flow-chart structure of the storytelling would have a big impact on interactive gaming, beginning with text-based computer games like Zork and Oregon Trail.

Choose Your Own Adventure also served as the inspiration for “Bandersnatch,” a 2018 episode of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror. In the episode, a video game programmer sets out to adapt a Choose Your Own Adventure book belonging to his late mother into a revolutionary video game.

Viewers were prompted along the way to make narrative decisions using their remote controls. Depending on which paths they picked, the episode could last anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes.

Chooseco, which currently owns the Choose Your Own Adventure trademark (Packard no longer has any legal or business ties to the brand), sued over the episode’s use of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” trademark in January 2019. The suit was settled in November 2020.

The book series’ influence also popped up in 2019’s Knives Out. Christopher Plummer played victim Harlan Thrombey — a winking homage to Harlowe Thromby — in the murder mystery, written and directed by series fan Rian Johnson, who once tweeted a photo of his dog-eared copy of Packard’s Your Code Name is Jonah.

“I got letters sometimes from former fans,” Packard recalls. “They said, ‘You better look at Knives Out. They’re ripping you off.’ Well, I saw that movie and they weren’t ripping me off. It had the very, very slightest generic similarities. But the name Harlan Thrombey I didn’t consider a rip-off. It was just amusing to me.”

