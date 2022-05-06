‘Cobra Kai’ Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser

- Share this article on Facebook
Quiet!
Cobra Kai fans on Thursday night got a striking surprise when Netflix unveiled the premiere date for the upcoming fifth season of the popular Karate Kid sequel. Along with the news came a first look at the next chapters of the Netflix series.
Cobra Kai season five drops Sept. 9 exclusively on the streaming service.
Before it landed online, the footage was first shown at the Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass event, which was part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles.
It appears season five will pick up immediately at the conclusion of last season with John Kreese (Martin Kove) in jail, framed for assault, while his friend-turned-foe Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) overhauls and expands the Cobra Kai karate.
Meanwhile, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) team up to help bring Silver down once and (maybe) for all. In the midst of all that, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), go looking for Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) who traveled to Mexico in search of his biological father.
Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via Counterbalance Entertainment. The first four seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.
Watch the Cobra Kai season five teaser below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrmx6gc0a8I
