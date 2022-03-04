ADG Awards Lifetime Achievement Honoree Donna Cline’s Unusual Career Path From Forensics to TV

Curiosity has steered a fascinating career for concept illustrator and storyboard artist Donna Cline, who, along with production designer Ida Random, art director Ann Harris and graphic designers Michael and Denise Okuda, will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards on March 5 at the InterContinental Downtown.

Throughout her career, Cline has married her skills as an artist with her vast background, which includes a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and work as a forensic artist and a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “At first glance, they look a bit unrelated and disparate in nature, but they’re not,” Cline says. “It was all interest-driven, but the common denominators of art and biology and art and physiology were in everything.”

This experience has made her invaluable on her productions, not just as an illustrator and storyboard artist but as an adviser. Her roughly 55 feature and 25 TV credits include Outbreak, Red Dragon, NCIS, The X-Files and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

For instance, for the 1991 drama The Doctor, she worked with star William Hurt as he researched and shaped his character’s gestures. “I took him to heart surgeries, a heart transplant. … I think we [attended] 12 surgeries in two weeks during preproduction.”

Says Cline of her start: “I’ve been an artist forever and I did my undergraduate work at Berkeley in history of art and fine arts. Then, because I love biology and knowing how things work, I learned about a biomedical illustration program at Long Beach State.” She adds that the course was “amazingly influential in the rest of my career because [I] studied everything from cellular to gross anatomy, organ systems [and] dissected cadavers. It wasn’t for the weak of heart, but it was so fascinating. I did my thesis on the human larynx, which I dissected out of a human head. It sounds bad now, but at the time it was just fascinating. I began working for radiation oncology surgeons as a medical illustrator, so I was in surgery a lot.”

ADG lifetime achievement award honoree Donna Cline Courtesy Of ADG

She then met people in entertainment, including production designer Dan Lomino, who invited her to shadow him on the pilot of MacGyver. As a specialist, she provided boards and drawings, notably for Wes Craven’s Deadly Friend and Disney’s Gross Anatomy, and joined the union, which Cline says became “a gateway to great adventure.”

While working in film and TV, Cline became a reserve deputy for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. “The chief of investigations said, ‘You should do facial reconstruction on skulls.’ I never thought of that. So I went and found the best forensic artists working in the U.S. and studied with them, came back and immediately began doing suspect composites and facial reconstructions for major law enforcement agencies.”

She recalls a case involving a young man when she “felt a tidal wave of pain coming in the room with him. I just had such empathy. And I thought after leaving that interview, ‘I think I need to know more about psychology to be really good at this.’ ” That led to her doctorate in clinical psychology and a marriage and family therapy license.

Each part of her background came into play on Bones, the hit forensic crime series that ran from 2005 to 2017. “It was a really fast show and you had to be prepared for the questions you might be asked, [such as], ‘What does a body look like after 10 years encased in concrete?’ “

Cline admits, “It’s always a delicate dance because there’s drama and accuracy on these kinds of shows. It’s a beautiful dance to make them both work because they’re both important. Clearly the context is the dramatic story, and one might look at it in different ratios, depending on the story, about how much the technology comes in or how much the drama predominates. … We compromise, but hopefully we compromise with great integrity.”

This story first appeared in the March 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.