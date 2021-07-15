‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Emmy Nominees Are Guests on New Episode of THR’s ‘Behind The Screen’

A trio of Emmy nominees from The Queen’s Gambit — editor Michelle Tesoro, sound designer Wylie Stateman and composer Carlos Rafael Rivera — are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.

On Tuesday, the Netflix limited series earned an impressive 18 Emmys nominations including for outstanding limited or anthology series, lead actress for Anya Taylor-Joy and a string of Creative Arts categories.

Writer-director Scott Frank’s series follows Beth Harmon, an ambitious but troubled chess prodigy. By following her personal story as well as the drama in competitive matches, the filmmakers attracted both chess enthusiasts and those unfamiliar with the game, giving the series its broad appeal.

The Queen’s Gambit already collected a string of honors during this past awards season, with Tesoro winning an American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Award and nine-time Oscar nominee Stateman earning a pair of Golden Reel Awards from the Motion Picture Sound Editors, in the categories for dialogue/ADR and effects/Foley. Its score collected several awards including one from the Society of Composers and Lyricists.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features talent behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series, including composers, editors, cinematographers and sound pros.