Emmys: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

Best Drama Series

WILL WIN Succession (HBO)

Succession, the most nominated program on TV (with 25 mentions, nine more than the next most-nominated drama) won two years ago for its second season. And though rookies Severance, Squid Game andYellowjackets all have passionate supporters, and sentiment often favors departing shows like Better Call Saul (the first half of which is nominated) and Ozark, it’s hard to imagine HBO’s portrait of the twisted Roy family not winning again for its third. — Scott Feinberg

SHOULD WIN Succession (HBO)

I’ll never not mention that Succession is miscategorized as a “drama,” but the pitch-black comedy about the unbearable pressure of wealth (and family) delivered the year’s most cringe-inducing shareholder meeting, birthday gala and destination wedding. — Daniel Fienberg

Best Comedy Series

WILL WIN Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Apple claimed its first program award for the first season of Ted Lasso last year. At that time, the show’s second season had already begun rolling out, so it’s not fresh, but it did nab 20 noms, three more than any other comedy (Hacks and Only Murders in the Building). An upset could come from Barry (though it’s a bit dramatic than most winners) or Abbott Elementary (a crowd-pleaser that would be the category’s first network winner in eight years). — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Barry (HBO)

Once Emmy voters ignored Better Things and Reservation Dogs, this field ended up thin. But Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s Barry delivered an astonishing series of unexpected tonal swerves, from scathing Hollywood satire to Looney Tunes-fueled action-comedy. — D.F.

Best Limited Series

WILL WIN The White Lotus (HBO)

One can never be sure how much a show like Inventing Anna benefits just from being on Netflix, which everyone watches. Hulu has a strong trio of nominees, especially Dopesick, the category’s only contender that’s overtly about an issue of social import. But it’s impossible to ignore the fact that voters liked The White Lotus, Mike White’s upstairs/downstairs dramedy, enough to nominate it 20 times (a category-high by six), eight for performances. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN The White Lotus (HBO)

Vacation satire The White Lotus can’t compete with Dopesick for topical importance, but it’s still the year’s most trenchant commentary on white privilege and entitlement, with a note-perfect ensemble and Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s spectacular score for momentum. — D.F.

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

WILL WIN Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the statuette go to either of the two Succession nominees, 2020 winner Jeremy Strong or Brian Cox; Saul’s Bob Odenkirk or Ozark’s Jason Bateman, perennial nominees who’ve never won for acting; or Severance’s Adam Scott, on his first nom. But Lee is the face of a global phenomenon and recognizing him — he’d be the first-ever acting winner for a show not in English — seems a fitting way to acknowledge the show. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

It’s well past time for Bob Odenkirk to win for his dual turn as morally slipping Jimmy McGill and his too-far-gone alter ego Saul Goodman in what started as a semi-comic legal thriller and became a doomed love story. — D.F.

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

WILL WIN Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Two years ago, for her show’s first season, Zendaya became this category’s youngest-ever winner. For its second — which was popular enough to land a best drama nom, too, unlike the first — she stands a strong shot of winning again. But also nominated for the top drama prize are Ozark and Yellowjackets, so don’t count out Laura Linney (a four-time past winner, for other shows) or Melanie Lynskey (a first-time nominee, for a true ensemble show). — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

With its looming cannibalism and tantalizing mysteries, what keeps Yellowjackets from spinning into a morass of eccentricities is the stellar cast — anchored by an anguished, earthy turn from Melanie Lynskey. — D.F.

Best Lead Actor, Comedy Series

WILL WIN Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis won for his show’s first season last year and is the odds-on favorite to win this year, too. But my own sense is that the recent coverage of his un-Lasso-esque tensions with ex Olivia Wilde hasn’t helped his cause, and that even voters who love his show feel his role is less complex and demanding than, say, Bill Hader’s on Barry. Worth noting: Hader won this award for both of his show’s prior seasons. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

One of the advantages of being actor, writer and director on a series is that you’re always on the same wavelength with yourself. As Barry, Hader can be funny and likable one moment and unbearably intense and terrifying the next; he keeps us laughing and afraid. — D.F.

Best Lead Actress, Comedy Series

WILL WIN Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The smart money is on Jean Smart to repeat for Hacks — it would be a well-deserved fifth acting statuette for her — but I’m feeling a groundswell for this season’s breakthrough multi-hyphenate, 32-year-old Quinta Brunson, who’s also nominated for writing and producing Abbott Elementary and, to a degree, making network TV cool again. She’d be the category’s first Black winner since Isabel Sanford won for The Jeffersons 41 years ago. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

There’s no bad choice here. My preference leans slightly toward Elle Fanning, whose Catherine the Great was fierce and hilariously loopy in the second season of her Hulu comedy, but if you favor Quinta Brunson’s multihyphenated versatility? No complaints! — D.F.

Best Lead Actor, Limited Series

WILL WIN Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

For his haunting performance in Dopesick, the former Batman swept last winter’s major honors — the Critics Choice, SAG and Golden Globe awards — and it seems unlikely he will be derailed at this late stage. Andrew Garfield was great in Under the Banner of Heaven, but Keaton’s only competitor whose show is also up for best limited/anthology series or best TV movie is Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy, which lacks Dopesick’s gravitas. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

I want to pick Himesh Patel because Station Eleven deserves it, but Oscar Isaac’s work in HBO’s Ingmar Bergman adaptation, opposite an equally good Jessica Chastain, justified the remake (even if nothing else in it felt current). — D.F.

Best Lead Actress, Limited Series

WILL WIN Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

It never hurts a performer’s prospects to portray a real person, especially one as famous and unusual as Elizabeth Holmes (The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried), Pamela Anderson (Pam & Tommy’s Lily James), Linda Tripp (Impeachment’s Sarah Paulson) or Anna Delvey (Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner). Any of them could take it, but Seyfried, for her first major TV project since becoming a movie star, probably has a slight edge. — S.F.

SHOULD WIN Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

An unflinching look at the quicksand of poverty, Maid could simply wallow in misery porn. Margaret Qualley radiates her character’s desperation in every wide-eyed glance, but she’s also astonishingly funny when sharing the screen with the actress playing her daughter. — D.F.

