Emmys: How Nominated Game Shows Will Fare

For the first time since the category was introduced in 1974, the Emmy for outstanding game show will be handed out at the primetime ceremony, having graduated from the daytime counterpart as part of a realignment of categories between the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (which presents the daytime awards) and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (which distributes the primetime awards). The syndicated hits Family Feud, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will face off against NBC’s That’s My Jam and CBS’ The Price Is Right.

Awards prognosticators can turn to the history of the category to assess which competitive show could take home the inaugural primetime prize. Jeopardy! holds the records for the most wins (18) and the most nominations (38) and has won for best game show in the past three years. It also notably earned the most noms for a game show this season, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings both earning nods for their hosting duties.

The Price Is Right has also been a frequent winner over the course of its 51 seasons; the show debuted two years before the game show category was created and has landed nine series wins since. Bob Barker earned 13 career Emmys as outstanding game show host — a feat that may not be achieved by current host Drew Carey, who has never received a hosting nomination since taking over for Barker in 2007.

Another game stalwart is the seven-time Emmy-winning Wheel of Fortune, which also earned Pat Sajak — who announced his upcoming retirement after the 2024 season — his 19th nod for hosting, having already won the prize three times.

Family Feud, which has picked up one Emmy for best game show and three for host Steve Harvey since the comedian took over in 2010, returns to the field this season with two nods for the show and its host.

The outliers are the previously mentioned That’s My Jam, inspired by The Tonight Show‘s musical game segments and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, and NBC’s Password, the recently rebooted version of the classic that won the first Emmy for best game show in 1974. While Password was passed over for a series nom, its vibrant host Keke Palmer — a 2021 Emmy winner for the shortform series Turnt Up With the Taylors — did snag a nod for her work on the series.

