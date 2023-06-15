The Sketchy Humor of the Scripted Variety Series Race

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)

Robin Thede’s baby is in contention for a fourth season offering everything from a “Mary J. Brunch” to Slack-using gangs, with three new castmembers and guest stars including Colman Domingo and Issa Rae. Two prior seasons were nominated for this category’s predecessor.

This zany show’s fourth season, and first in three years, employed writing by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney, Helen Mirren narration and guest stars including Cate Blanchett to send up docs of varying degrees of renown. All previous seasons were nominated.

At 96, Mel Brooks has finally delivered a sequel to his cult-favorite 1981 film — though much of the heavy lifting was done by younger comics like Nick Kroll, who wrote, directed, produced and starred on the show, which references pop culture while revisiting historic events.

After six years off the air, Schumer’s show, which won this category in 2015, returned with a five-episode fifth season. Boasting such guest stars as Ellie Kemper and Olivia Wilde, it humorously tackled everything from a “Fart Park” to abortions in Colorado.

Thanks to TV Academy rule changes, the once-a-week talker is now in the running for this Emmy, having previously competed with — and every year since 2016 beaten — the late night shows. Its 10th season dissected its customary wide range of topics, from Ron DeSantis to cryptocurrency.

Lorne Michaels’ brainchild, which has won this award every year since 2017, was down seven castmembers from a year ago (Cecily Strong left midseason). But thanks to strong hosts (Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin and Martin Short), plus James Austin Johnson’s Trump, it held its own.

