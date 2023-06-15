×
The Sketchy Humor of the Scripted Variety Series Race

THR’s awards expert looks at which sketch comedy variety shows are in serious contention for Emmys.

Scripted Variety Series
Scripted Variety Series Courtesy of HBO;Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection; HULU; Will Heath/NBC; HBO/MAX; Matt Wilson/Paramount +

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)

A Black Lady Sketch Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show Courtesy of HBO/Max

Robin Thede’s baby is in contention for a fourth season offering everything from a “Mary J. Brunch” to Slack-using gangs, with three new castmembers and guest stars including Colman Domingo and Issa Rae. Two prior seasons were nominated for this category’s predecessor.

Documentary Now (IFC)

Documentary Now!
Documentary Now! Allyson Riggs/IFC

This zany show’s fourth season, and first in three years, employed writing by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney, Helen Mirren narration and guest stars including Cate Blanchett to send up docs of varying degrees of renown. All previous seasons were nominated.

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

History of the World, Part II
History of the World, Part II Aaron Epstein/Hulu

At 96, Mel Brooks has finally delivered a sequel to his cult-favorite 1981 film — though much of the heavy lifting was done by younger comics like Nick Kroll, who wrote, directed, produced and starred on the show, which references pop culture while revisiting historic events.

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+)

INSIDE AMY SCHUMER
Inside Amy Schumer Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After six years off the air, Schumer’s show, which won this category in 2015, returned with a five-episode fifth season. Boasting such guest stars as Ellie Kemper and Olivia Wilde, it humorously tackled everything from a “Fart Park” to abortions in Colorado.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Courtesy of HBO/Max

Thanks to TV Academy rule changes, the once-a-week talker is now in the running for this Emmy, having previously competed with — and every year since 2016 beaten — the late night shows. Its 10th season dissected its customary wide range of topics, from Ron DeSantis to cryptocurrency.

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Saturday Night Live Courtesy of Will Heath/NBC

Lorne Michaels’ brainchild, which has won this award every year since 2017, was down seven castmembers from a year ago (Cecily Strong left midseason). But thanks to strong hosts (Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin and Martin Short), plus James Austin Johnson’s Trump, it held its own.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

ad