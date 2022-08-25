Emmys Data Dive: Best Animated Program Category

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Emmy nominees for best animated program are Arcane (Netflix, season 1), Bob’s Burgers (Fox, season 12), Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, season 5), The Simpsons (Fox, season 33) and What If …? (Disney+, season 1). According to Nielsen, Fox’s The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers draw the biggest audience on linear television.
Here’s how the animated category has looked between 2002 and 2021. Because the field was divided into two categories between 1989 and 2009 (programs “one hour or less” and ”more than one hour”), there is an excess of winners (28!) and nominees from the past 20 years.
Below, check out a breakdown of the previous winners in the category.
Nominations and Wins By Series
Old Series vs. New
In the past 20 years, the animated program Emmy has gone to nine shows in their first or second seasons.
Networks Still Get Nods
Unlike other Emmy categories recently dominated by streaming series, broadcast and cable shows have been leading animation noms and wins for two decades
Most Winning Producers
Matt Groening could add another tally to his trophy count, with The Simpsons again Emmy-nominated.
