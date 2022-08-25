×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Emmys Data Dive: Best Animated Program Category

The Hollywood Reporter looks back on the past two decades of the Creative Arts Emmys award to get a sense of how this year’s nominees may fare.

collage of stills from 'The Simpsons',
The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Arcane, Rick and Morty, and What If …? are the 2022 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Animated Program Illustration by Kelsey Stefanson / Stills courtesy of Fox, Netflix, Disney+, Adult Swim

The 2022 Emmy nominees for best animated program are Arcane (Netflix, season 1), Bob’s Burgers (Fox, season 12), Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, season 5), The Simpsons (Fox, season 33) and What If …? (Disney+, season 1). According to Nielsen, Fox’s The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers draw the biggest audience on linear television.

Here’s how the animated category has looked between 2002 and 2021. Because the field was divided into two categories between 1989 and 2009 (programs “one hour or less” and ”more than one hour”), there is an excess of winners (28!) and nominees from the past 20 years.

Related Stories

Hildur Gudnadottir
Movie News

Toronto: Artisan and Emerging Talent Award Winners Announced

Bilal Baig in Sort Of.
Movie News

Canadian Screen Awards Moves to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories

Below, check out a breakdown of the previous winners in the category.

Nominations and Wins By Series

Futurama courtesy of Fox, South Park courtesy of Comedy Central

Old Series vs. New

In the past 20 years, the animated program Emmy has gone to nine shows in their first or second seasons.

The Simpsons courtesy of Fox

Networks Still Get Nods

Unlike other Emmy categories recently dominated by streaming series, broadcast and cable shows have been leading animation noms and wins for two decades

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy courtesy of Fox

Most Winning Producers

Matt Groening could add another tally to his trophy count, with The Simpsons again Emmy-nominated.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival; Angela Weiss/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Courtesy of Subject

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad