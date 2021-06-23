Emmys: ‘The Crown,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Shadow And Bone,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveal VFX Secrets

From Star Trek: Discovery‘s fantasy world to For All Mankind‘s alternate history of the space race, VFX supervisors of these series, as well as The Crown and Shadow and Bone, share a look at some of their work.

The Crown (Netflix)

Political events of the late 1970s portrayed in season four of The Crown include the assassination of Lord Mountbatten, by The IRA, tasking the VFX team to create an explosion on a boat, seen from underwater, all in CG. “This required an enormous amount of effects simulations [created in 3D software tool] Houdini, not just for the pyrotechnics and destruction of the boat, but also the swell of the water and interactions with the destruction elements. The result is a violent and dramatic moment in the story, while being sensitive to the history and totally convincing for viewer,” says VFX supervisor Ben Turner.

For All Mankind (Apple)

In this shot from season two, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) are attempting to prevent a nuclear meltdown on the moon. Live action was shot with blue set pieces that were replaced with CG. Additionally, actors on cables and stunt work was filmed at a frame rate of 32 frames-per-second to help create the effect of gravity on the moon. The completed shot includes the CG Jamestown Base and airlock door, as well as the lunar landscape. “The challenge was making sure all the hundreds of minute details were there in 4K — removing the stunt cables, adding 3D cast shadows onto the digital door, seamless transitions from physical to digital set pieces, details in the metalwork, adding highlights on the visors, and the extensive details across the lunar surface,” relates VFX supervisor Jay Redd.

Courtesy of Apple

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

The “Creation of The Fold” flashback involved the use of photogrammetry of a Hungarian palace’s ruins to contribute to the lighting change as dark Merzost particulate overtakes it, relates VFX supervisor Ted Rae of the work on the fantasy series. This shot, created at VFX house Scanline’s Vancouver facility, also involved blending “layers of simulations for the dark particulate itself, the dust and leaves its mass displaces, the ground it ’scalds’ and a foreground tree it shreds and splinters as it rips across the frame. A greenscreen of Ben Barnes being pummeled by air movers served as the shot’s source for what would become The Fold, a scourge that, hundreds of years ago, split the Rakvan countryside in two. Anamorphic flares, halation, distortion and vignetting helped the blend with production photography and to tie the dozens of VFX layers together.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS Studios/Paramount+)