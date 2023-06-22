‘The Reluctant Traveler’ Has Made Eugene Levy Only Slightly Less Reluctant

In The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star fully lives up to his title role.

One might imagine that a travel show hosted by someone who hates to travel — and who isn’t curious about exotic locations or trying new meals in those places — simply wouldn’t work. And yet the Apple TV+ series leans into Levy’s extreme discomfort, letting him guide the viewer in far-flung places like Finland, Costa Rica and South Africa while he experiences what most travelers might not. Hilarity ensues when Levy embarks on a night hike through a jungle or attempts to take an elephant’s stool sample while on safari.

Levy spoke with THR about the series, which has been renewed for a second season, about how The Reluctant Traveler has made him only slightly less reluctant, begrudgingly admitting that being forced out of his comfort zone has ultimately been a good thing for him.

Congratulations on the renewal — although that means you’ll have to travel again. Is it a mixed blessing?

I love doing this show. I love the team, and I love the production company. We’re all pretty good friends now, and it’s like a reunion every time we get together in a different place. It’s like you’re getting together with your friends and working. There are still things that I don’t truly enjoy, and that will be coming out no matter what. But the experience of doing the show, of course, is kind of fun. The difference between me traveling and me doing the show is I don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to book the hotels, I don’t have to create an agenda. I don’t have to book the airlines. I will [show up] and then take whatever the show has in store for me.

Season one felt like you were really thrown out into the wild. Do you get to make more travel decisions the second time around?

Actually, I made some [in season one]. I would be looking at a list [of locations], like I would plan my own vacation. “Well, you can take this off the list because I don’t think the food’s going to be great. You can take this off the list, because I think the weather there is cool and it’s not sunny.” But now, having done it for a season, I understand that you can’t just go to the places that you think are going to be fun and comfortable. So I really have to prep myself for locations that I would never have gone to normally and take my chances. There still has to be an honesty involved in everything. It’s not just about trying to create a comedic show.

Are there locations from season one that you’re using to prepare, mentally, for another round of being out of your comfort zone?

I would never have thought I would have enjoyed a location [like] Finland. I thought it was going to be kind of boring and have bad food. But what they actually had me do, ice fishing — I wouldn’t do it. I don’t fish, period. I don’t like touching them, and I don’t like worms. So the idea of ice fishing was not good, but [driving] the dog sled was just exhilarating. And, of course, the people I truly enjoyed. The Costa Rica night hike [in the] jungle — I will never get to a point where I like [that sort of thing]. It’s just not going to happen. There are pluses and minuses, and one of the pluses is I’m actually getting around the world.

Eugene Levy tried his hand at refereeing a sumo match in Tokyo as host for The Reluctant Traveler. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Did you come away from those experiences feeling like you can handle any sort of awkward or uncomfortable scenario?

I don’t know. I mean, just the physicality of being in a helicopter — I’m never going to get comfortable with that. The fear of heights is something that is in you. You can’t learn to not be afraid of heights. But when they finally talked me into getting the stool sample [from the elephant in the South Africa episode], I thought, “OK, how bad, honestly, is this going to be? If it gets that bad, then just drop to your knees and call for help.” To say I’m proud of myself is a bit … I’m not quite going there. But those are the difficult things for me. [The producers were] like, “Would you bungee jump?” It’s not going to happen. But you know, there are some things, like the night hike, I couldn’t care less about, but I did it.

You’re a good sport. You also get to meet so many people who are local to these places. Were any of those experiences particularly impactful?

It was a bit of an eye-opener for me, because I’m not a social animal. The most enjoyable aspect of the show is the people that I’m coming into contact with, especially where there’s kind of a family attachment. Meeting the families of the people that I’m working with, it’s been a really great treat for me on the show. It made the work joyous just to be around them.

Some things were hitting me that I’m actually surprised I had a reaction to in a very positive way, like South Africa’s Kruger National Park. I would never have gone on a safari. But once I got there, it had an effect on me. I actually felt quite comfortable, and I fell in love with the landscape. There was something peaceful and … The words escape me right now.

Serenity?

That’s exactly it. It was like feeling very peaceful about everything. Almost like I’d been living there my whole life. That was a surprise. And my interactions with the people I met were also a surprise, only because I felt I would really have to work at that. I don’t normally go outside saying, “Hi, how are you doing?” I don’t really engage in conversation.

Levy drove a dog sled in Finland. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Do you find that people are surprised to learn that about you?

I don’t think anybody really knew who I was as a person except my family and my friends. When Alison Kirkham, the Apple exec, [pitched the show], I finally asked, “Why? Why would you come to me? If you knew who I was, you wouldn’t have come to me for this.” She and our executive producer David Brindley loved Schitt’s Creek and thought the character of Johnny Rose would be a great role model for a host of a show about upscale hotels, and that’s where they first came to me. It wasn’t until they talked to me on the phone, when I was trying to talk myself out of the job … They were just laughing at everything I was saying, and then they tweaked what the show became.

But only my family and friends know I’m not really a chitchatty guy and that I don’t really have the greatest sense of curiosity. I think people that watch the show don’t actually know who I am. It’s a bit of a surprise for my family, because they can actually see how far I’ve come on the show, and doing it in a reasonably natural way. And it’s because I can honestly be myself. The one thing I’m working on, really, is making sure I connect with the people. It’s not really work, and it’s not acting — I’m being as honest as I can be with the people that I’m dealing with.

Is being the host a different skill set for you?

Once I even committed to doing the show, I had to think about being on camera as myself, which I’ve never, ever done. As a character actor, whether it’s glasses or a hat or a mustache or something, anything that makes me feel further removed from who I am, the easier the job is.

I wrote a sketch on SCTV, a soap opera called “The Days of the Week,” and I wrote myself a character that was pretty close to me: Dr. Sabian. I worked with John Candy, who was another doctor, Dr. Wainwright. John’s character was so funny in that thing. I tried to basically be myself as his straight man, but the more I saw myself onscreen — just being myself, even as his straight man — the more uncomfortable I got. I eventually wrote myself out of the sketch and said, “You know what? John can carry himself. He doesn’t need me.”

It was a big thing I had to work on, being myself in front of a camera. It’s actually helped me in my own life, feeling more comfortable being myself and having to be honest with people. I had to start revealing truths about myself. I had to make it tangible and real and not just a joke. The reluctance had to come out of who I am.

Have your family and friends whom you’ve traveled with been surprised by how game you are for everything on the show?

I’ve had friends that were really shocked. And impressed, in a way. “You’re going for it! Wow, good for you!” And I have had friends say, “Maybe next year it can be The Reluctant Traveler and Friends.” My wife, Deb, and my kids, Daniel and Sarah — they know me, so they know the leaps that I’m taking on the show. The fact that I’m actually going for it is something they never thought would happen.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.