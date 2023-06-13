Guest Column: ‘From Scratch’ Showrunner on Gaining the Trust to Tell Her Sister’s Story

Sometime in 2020 — in the midst of Stacey Abrams’ voting rights advocacy work that would ultimately swing Georgia blue, saving the country from its worst political impulses; and around the time Beyoncé delivered a YouTube commencement address that gave hope and a sense of purpose to graduates struggling in a new and terrifyingly uncertain world — a phrase started to take hold in popular culture. “Believe Black Women.” By which folks meant trust Black women, listen to Black women, respect Black women’s lens on the world.

It’s been a hashtag, the title of academic papers and a marketing tool. I’ve seen “Believe Black Women” on T-shirts, mouse pads, coffee mugs and tote bags in Etsy shops. There is a sense that Black women are diviners of culture. And while I bristle at any suggestion that Black women have supernatural wisdom in our DNA, I do know that going through life in our bodies, with our lived experiences, means we pay vigilant attention to the world around us. We can and do sense patterns in the wind. We do have our fingers on the pulse.

In 2020, the writers room for From Scratch — a show I was running that’s based on the memoir of my sister, Tembi Locke, with whom I had co-created the show — came to an unceremonious end in March when the world shut down because of COVID. Luckily, we had completed nearly all of our scripts. But making the show suddenly felt like a total impossibility. In those early COVID days, producing From Scratch had a degree of difficulty that felt insurmountable. One, nearly half of our series would need to be shot in Italy, a country that had been brutally ravaged by the disease. Two, the show was in three languages and needed a troupe of international actors. And three, we would need to cast a love interest to play opposite the amazing Zoe Saldaña — over Zoom. It felt like a very real possibility that this was an experience that Tembi and I would giggle about in years to come: Remember that time when we tried to make a show about your life, where we were both characters in it, and then a global pandemic shut the whole thing down? Well, that was fun.

Still, I had a lot of faith.

Sisters Tembi (left) and Attica Locke, co-creators of Netflix ’s From Scratch. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Because at every step of the way, we — Tembi as the author and the woman on whose life the series was built, and me as the showrunner — had producing partners in Hello Sunshine who believed in this show, who believed in the Black women at the heart and helm of the project. Tembi and me, yes. But also our director and co-executive producer, Nzingha Stewart, whose soul is imprinted in every frame. And Zoe Saldaña, who not only gave the most stunning performance of her career, but also produced the show with her sisters, Cisely and Mariel Saldaña. It is this alchemy of “Black girl magic” that walked into Netflix to pitch an unprecedented series, a show that could not easily be put into a box. It was a Black woman’s journey of self-discovery that would take place over 14 years and two continents — an international story of love, family, food and travel, that would also ask its audience to face the painful and nuanced reality of loss and grief, while still making them laugh out loud.

Hello Sunshine helped put together this amazing team of Black women. But, more important, they supported and uplifted us and our ideas. They listened to Black women. They trusted us, and they respected our lens on the world. From Scratch exists because of their faith, and because they, and ultimately Netflix, believed in a team of Black women creators, believed our certainty that viewers were hungry for a show like this, that the world was waiting to see more of Black women’s complexity onscreen.

Not that it was easy.

Every production is fucking hard, but this one was a doozy. It was the first time most of our crew was going back to work after COVID. We were attempting to make a show about intimacy and human connection — but doing it through layers and layers of PPE. Everyone was a little on edge. Also, Italy was hot. Like, biblically hot. We shot in small towns with few amenities. I famously got bit by six bees in 20 minutes in rural Sicily. Everyone was uncomfortable, stretched to their limit. Physically, but also by the low-grade panic over spending a shit ton of money on something that was unlike anything anyone had seen before. And because of our different lived experiences. The producers weren’t going to get every cultural inside joke. Netflix wasn’t always going to understand why I was willing to spend a lot of money on a certain song that I knew would speak to a Black woman’s story better than any other; or why Nzingha needed extra time to shoot the scene of a Sicilian immigrant having Thanksgiving with his Black girlfriend’s family from Texas — a first for TV, I promise you. Or why all four of us — Zoe, Nzingha, Tembi and I — were adamant that Danielle Deadwyler’s wry delivery and her brilliantly nuanced performance were an absolute necessity for the show, because we know our humor to be loud … but also quiet and wickedly smart. In each case, Hello Sunshine supported us, and Netflix gave us grace.

Quiet as it’s kept, I wasn’t all that surprised by the success of From Scratch, which shot to No. 1 globally on Netflix and stayed in the top 10 in more than 50 countries for weeks and was streamed for hundreds of millions of hours. I knew that an international love story with a Black woman at the center could pull in viewers from all over the world. But making the show required Hello Sunshine and Netflix, at every step of the way, from pitch to post, being willing to de-center their point of view so that our series could be its most authentic self, a show that, as Tamron Hall said, “could only have been made by Black women.” Which I argue is the reason for its astonishing success.

So, Hollywood, may I offer this? The next time you hear or repeat the phrase “believe Black women,” start with the next one who walks into your office with a pitch about our stories. Because believing Black women is what made From Scratch the triumph that it is.

Editor’s note: This essay was written before the May 2 launch of the writers strike.

