“There’s an Evergreen Lesson for Liberals”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Cast and Showrunners of ‘Gaslit’

When it comes to pop culture source material, the Watergate scandal is the gift that keeps on giving.

There have been countless books and movies based on different elements of that particularly surreal — at least when viewed through a pre-2016 election lens — moment in history, from All the President’s Men to Dick. And now, Gaslit enters the canon. The Starz series, which is based on the Slow Burn podcast, aims to document the fake robbery and ensuing political fallout through a new lens, forgoing the historically typical main characters like President Nixon for lesser known players like Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts), wife of then-Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), who became a publicly outspoken critic of the administration. “I think the enduring quality of Watergate comes down to the fact that it is the last time that the powerful were really held to account,” showrunner Robbie Pickering said during a recent THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media. “There’s a wish fulfillment there. [After Watergate] the good guys won.”

Pickering was joined by Gaslit castmembers Shea Whigham, who played Nixon operative G. Gordon Liddy; Patrick Walker, who portrayed Frank Wills, the night security guard who discovered the initial break-in at the Watergate Hotel; Allison Tolman, who played journalist and Martha Mitchell confidant Winnie McLendon; and series writer Amelia Gray, who admitted she wasn’t that interested in the scandal before taking the gig. “Robbie and I were working on Mr. Robot together and while carpooling I saw a copy of Martha Mitchell’s biography, written by Winnie McLendon, in his car,” she told THR. “Over the hourlong commute he told me the story of all these women who were at the center of this scandal and sort of forgotten by history. That was catnip for me.”

Perhaps the most well-known character in Gaslit is Liddy, who was eventually convicted of conspiracy, burglary, and illegal wiretapping for his role in the scandal and developed a reputation as an outlandish figure. He’s played to comedic extremes by Whigham, who said he discovered an outsized sense of insecurity within his onscreen alter ego: “He just wants to be told by Nixon that he’s a genius and the right man for the job, and he never gets to hear it. It’s a real unifying theory of humanity that whether we’re villains or heroes, everything comes from these dumb motives.”

Walker’s portrayal of security guard Frank Wills is at the heart of the series’ sixth episode, which follows Wills as he struggles to adapt to his newfound notoriety — and, more importantly, that notoriety doesn’t pay the bills. “He’s thrust into greatness, and this is a guy who didn’t know how to deal with everything that was coming at him so fast,” Walker said of Wills, who loses his job at the Watergate because of the unwanted attention towards the hotel and struggles to make ends meet in Washington, D.C. “I love that the show didn’t have to beat him up so much; they show him going home to his mom and there’s comfort there.”

Added Pickering: “There’s an evergreen lesson for liberals, who have historically found people to champion and then when they fail to be an exactly perfect example they look the other way. That’s what they did with Frank and that’s something we’re still very much guilty of.”

To learn more about the connections between the Watergate scandal and our current political climate, and learn about the castmembers’ favorite episodes, watch the full panel interview above.

