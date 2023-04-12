GaTa on Having to Audition to Play Himself on FX’s ‘Dave’

Davionte “GaTa” Ganter is the only one in Dave Burd’s inner circle who routinely calls him by his rap name, Lil Dicky. The rationale, says his hype man of nearly a decade and, more recently, his co-star on FX’s Dave, is simple: “I’m always going to remind him, ‘Bro, you Lil Dicky the rapper before we got this dang TV show.'” But that dang TV show has blown open doors for GaTa, too. The first-time actor quickly became the heart of the FX comedy and is now overseas shooting a rom-com with Sydney Sweeney. There’s also new music, other movies and a forthcoming cartoon via Onyx about his South Central L.A. upbringing.

You met Dave Burd early in his Lil Dicky run. What made you want to work together?

When I met Dave, I was at ground zero in my life. I wasn’t touring no more. I’ve been in the music industry a long time, and I wasn’t doing none of the things I was doing before. So [meeting him] was a breath of fresh air. I was excited. I went to this office in Santa Monica, and I had a fake assistant and a fake cameraman with me cuz where I come from you’re always trying to be a superstar. I’d been around Lil Wayne, Pete Wentz, Gym Class Heroes. So I had my image already together when I went to meet him. And at first, he didn’t like me. He’s like, “Man, this guy’s over-the-top, walking in here, all jolly and shit. Like, who the fuck he think he is?” But once we got into music and started listening to his catalog, I realized, “This dude is super talented.” And he’s a hustler, too, and a dreamer, so we connected right away.

How did you get to that office in the first place?

Through an ex-manager that I had, who used to manage me and Tyga. I was working with Tyga and Gym Class Heroes for, like, a decade, so I’d already been around the world a million times. He reached out to me one day, like, “Yo, I got this new artist that I want you to work with. I want you to show him how to perform, how to have that confidence onstage.” People don’t know this but I’d already done Madison Square Garden, sold it out with Fall Out Boy. I’d done shows all over. So, as far as performing, I had all the tricks and the moves. I know how to hype the crowd, control the crowd, stuff like that. That’s why he referred Lil Dicky to me because Lil Dicky had never done a concert when I met him. I was there at his first one, and I’ve been there ever since.

You recognized almost immediately that you shared a sense of ambition. How did that become clear to you?

We both wanted to do music and we both wanted to inspire people. And even though our content and our music is different, the drive and the ambition are still the same. Like, he got ideas that I would never try, but I love him because he’s being himself; and I got content and ideas that he would never try, but he loves it because, you know, opposites attract. LD and me, we’re like peanut butter and jelly.

What went through your head when you first heard his music? As you noted, it’s very different content …

To be honest with you, he’s probably one of the most vulnerable artists that I’ve ever worked with. There he was rapping about having this small penis and all his girl issues, where most rappers are talking about getting laid by four or five chicks a night. Just him rapping from his point of view and his upbringing and being Jewish and stuff like that, it just made me realize, like, rap isn’t always about it being a show and just stunting and flexing.

As a white rapper in a historically Black art form, he has been at the center of conversations about cultural appropriation. He says you helped opened his eyes about his controversial past.

I feel like I made him realize that there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, even though everything is peaches and cream on your side. Just because you’ve been saving money since you was 13 don’t mean my people not starving. Like, my people ain’t as fortunate, you know what I’m saying? So I just made him be more socially aware of the struggles in life. Like, “You can go get a job faster than me, bro.” If we had to go fill out a 9-to-5 application, they gonna read his name, “Oh, David Burd, oh, University of Richmond,” versus they read mine, “Davionte Ganter.” And I might be just as smart as him, but his name is David Burd, so they going to look at his application faster. So, really, I just showed him the difference between his world and my world, and was like, “You got to be more conscious of what you saying because you don’t want to offend people that don’t got it as good as you.”

At some point, Dave came to you and told you that he wanted to make a scripted TV show about his life as a rapper. How did that conversation go?

Dicky is always writing — he’s a true artist, always taking notes — so when he told me about the TV show, I said, “Man, that’s a great idea. We got a lot of content.” Like, he really did take me to Israel, and I was really riding camels through Jerusalem and where I come from, people don’t go to Jerusalem and ride camels and shit like that. So, everything that we ever do, we always want to share with people because we know it’s inspiring and that’s what artists do. So, when he told me about the show, I said, “Let’s go, bro.”

You’d never acted before. Did you or Dave have any reservations about your casting?

What blew my mind was when I had the audition to be myself. Dicky had, like, 20 audition tapes of GaTas. I was even getting text messages from my homies in the industry, like, “Yo, I’m auditioning to be you,” and that shit tripped me out. It made me realize, “Hold on, Dicky’s like Phil Jackson or Steve Jobs, he just wants the best product.” And FX doesn’t want to make me rich for no reason, I really gotta be talented and funny and be able to move people.

What did the audition entail?

It entailed saying words like “gander” and “wiggle” and being vivacious, lively in spirit and just cracking jokes. But one of the things that I love about the network and Dicky is that once I got the job, they’re like, “Forget what’s on paper, let’s just see what GaTa’s gonna say today because we know it’s going to be funny.”

You also allowed your struggles with bipolar disorder to be depicted in the show. How did you come to that decision?

Well, if we’re being completely honest, at first I was hesitant to share my story because my whole aura is, “Oh, that’s GaTa, he’s the cool guy. He got the cool shoes, the cool jeans, he got the girls and the jewelry.” Like, I had an image, and I always want to be cool, but at the same time, Dicky’s like, “Man, you got to share your story and let people know that you’re facing these challenges cuz a lot of people will be inspired by it.” Thanks to the support system I have — my manager, my life coach, my mom, my sister — I decided I was ready to share it. And it was one of the best things I ever did. A lot of people don’t see a Black man from the ghetto just break down and cry like that in front of the world. And I’m known to be a mental health awareness advocate now, which is dope.

I’m sure you got a lot of positive feedback from that episode. What was the most impactful?

Listen, it’s cool to get kudos from my favorite actors, like Leonardo DiCaprio, which was dope. I couldn’t believe Leonardo DiCaprio even took the time to watch my episode but, at the same time, I feel more pride when I’m at the Petco in my old neighborhood and a Black lady comes up to me and tells me she was about to commit suicide until she saw my episode and she bought a cat instead. My episode changed her life. So, yeah, I like when real people with real struggles come up to me and tell me, like, “Hey man, you made me feel normal,” or “Man, you made me want to go talk to a doctor.”

Before you have to go, I should just note, for our readers, that while we’ve been talking, you are seated in a makeup chair, with a full glam team surrounding you …

Oh yeah, I’m out here [in Australia] doing a movie right now with Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell. I got some other movies coming out, too. Been working on a bunch of things — new music, a cartoon — just living my dreams and wanting to inspire people. It’s a wild ride, man. To think that all the hard work I put in paid off and all the hard work Dicky put in paid off, and how we support each other, how we’re always there for each other and always being honest, man, it’s a beautiful feeling. ‘Cuz if you would’ve asked me 10 years ago if I thought I’d be in Australia doing a movie right now, I would’ve been like, “Nah, you crazy.”

A version of this story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.