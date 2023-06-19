“Imagine the Excel Spreadsheets”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Sprawling Cast of ‘Ghosts’

There is no shortage of potential shared storylines on Ghosts, as evidenced by a recent THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media, with much of the cast — where the Zoom screen was more crowded than the opening panel of The Brady Bunch.

The complete spectral roster — Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Devan Chandler (Thorfin), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty) and Román Zaragoza (Sasappis) — was joined by their living counterpart, Rose McIver (Sam), who noted that even after two seasons, the possible scene partners still seem limitless. “I can’t imagine the excel spreadsheets that are going on in the writers room,” says McIver. “There are individuals here who I haven’t had a one-on-one scene with. It’s a blessing to have ten people in our cast. You can just keep reinventing things and discovering new pairings.”

When discussing dream parings, the conversation naturally turned Carrasco and Wiscocky, whose characters were paired off as unlikely roommates in the recent season two finale. “They’re a naturally ridiculous pairing, which our show does so well,” says Wisocky. “There are so many unlikely bedfellows.”

Other cast members seem eager to get into their deceased characters’ backstories, including Carrasco — who plays the cult-member hippie who met her end being mauled by the bear she was trying to hug. “I think people who get attracted to cults usually are leaving the kind of opposite situation,” she says. “There’s so much to unpack and uncover. I’d love to meet her brother, who’s 75 or 80 now, and have him be played by Edward James Olmos.”

As for Pinnock, she’s waiting to see what comes next after wrapping the season-long arc which finally revealed who killed her Prohibition-era lounge singer at a 1920s party. “The writers have given me such a delicious opportunity this season for this character,” says Pinnock. “She could have easily been stereotypical, the person who has one-liners and sings and dances. They’ve given her depth. I loved the murder mystery. It was fabulous.”

For more from all the members of the cast, watch the panel in full above.

This edition of THR Presents is sponsored by CBS.