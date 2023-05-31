Guest Column: Judy Blume Has Always Been There

The first time I watched Judy Blume Forever, in anticipation of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, I got my period. Now, being a 30-something-year-old woman, this was not a complete surprise to me. And yet I was struck by my body’s little symbolic response to the documentary directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok. Judy Blume is the queen of menstruation discussion. It felt like my uterus was almost honoring her.

I mention this in part because I feel like that’s what Judy would want me to do. Judy Blume Forever, released on Prime Video, operates as both a biography of Blume and a reminder of the power of her unrepentant truth-telling. Blume’s refusal to shy away from topics like menstruation, masturbation and nascent sexuality have made her an icon and a target. Watching her story makes you want to be a little braver and a little more honest.

This year has been a boon for Blume. The documentary came out a week before the release of Lionsgate’s Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret, the first film adaptation of Blume’s landmark 1970 novel. At the age of 85, Blume is reminding us of her own story at the same time one of her most beloved stories is making its big-screen debut.

The timing is both coincidental and could not be more appropriate. Book bans are horrifyingly on the rise throughout America. PEN America recorded 1,477 instances of individual books being banned between July and December 2022. Blume’s Forever…, her 1975 novel that delicately details a girl’s first sexual experiences, is banned or in the process of being banned in school districts in Utah, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, according to PEN.

As Pardo and Wolchok outline in their film, we’ve been here before. After President Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, book-banning fever took hold of the Moral Majority, targeting Blume and others. In the doc, Blume recounts her appearance on an episode of Crossfire when she was harangued by Pat Buchanan. Fed up by his bad-faith line of questioning, she finally confronted him by saying, “Are you hung up about masturbation?” Blume also discusses the 700 death threats she received in a single day because of her support of Planned Parenthood. These events happened to Blume about four decades ago, but she speaks of them with urgency as if they happened yesterday — and indeed, they probably did to some author somewhere.

But the beauty of Judy Blume Forever is that it doesn’t just excel in reminding audiences how self-righteous conservatives will, time and time again, attack freedom of expression in the name of protecting children. What it actually does best is argue for just how valuable Blume’s books are through the people to whom they have meant the most. The strongest rebuke to the censors are the moments when Blume sorts through the legions of letters from young people she has received over the years, which now reside with the rest of her papers at Yale University.

Judy Blume in Prime Video’s doc special Judy Blume Forever, which looks at her life and legacy as a cherished author of children’s and young adult books. Courtesy of Prime Video

For these young men and women, Blume’s books reflected the messiness of their lives in ways that other adults were afraid to acknowledge. And Blume took their fan mail seriously, writing back to her readers. Being a sounding board for innumerable children she had never met was not a challenge she took lightly, and she even acknowledges that it sent her to therapy.

Pardo and Wolchok feature two of these devotees whose relationships with Blume extended beyond the page. Blume attended the college graduation of Lorrie Kim, who had been writing to her since age 9. She also counseled and consoled Karen Chilstrom, who wrote to Blume about her abusive brother’s suicide after reading the author’s book Tiger Eyes. “I didn’t have anyone growing up who gave me the permission to tell my story,” Chilstrom says in an interview for the film. “She saw a person who was hurting and didn’t give up on me.” Onscreen, these interactions serve as proof of not just Blume’s enormous heart, but also the ways in which her words offered lessons and solace that only great literature can.

Blume takes the matters of children and young adults seriously, which is yet another reason it seems vital to talk about her work right now. Yes, there is the grim reality of legislators and parents in this country who want to remove these texts from shelves, but there is another, more optimistic contingent that is following in Blume’s footsteps.

You can see this in who the directors chose to highlight as talking heads. By including the likes of PEN15 creator and star Anna Konkle and Catherine Called Birdy director Lena Dunham — artists interested in exploring the uncomfortable realities of youth through characters who are wonderfully messy and weird — you can see how Blume’s legacy thrives in today’s popular culture. The film adaptation of Are You There, God?, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is now part of that stew, an excellent screen translation of the text that embraces Margaret’s uncertainties.

Are You There, God?, sadly, has not been setting box offices afire, which makes me fearful that, in the future, studios will be cautious when investing in projects of a similar nature. But Judy Blume Forever is a potent reminder of the immeasurable value in these tales of the ugly and sometimes under-discussed realities of bodies and growth and development.

So, yes, Judy Blume Forever made me get my period. And Judy Blume made me want to tell you that.

