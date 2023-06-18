How ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Makeup Pros Made Curious and Chilling Creatures

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities features different monsters and mythical creatures in each of its eight stand-alone episodes, necessitating the involvement of multiple character and prosthetic design companies to bring each nightmare to life with proper attention to detail.

Prosthetics department head Sean Sansom first crossed paths with del Toro working on his 1997 film Mimic, as part of legendary creature creator Rick Lazzarini’s crew. Ten years later, Sansom would be brought back into del Toro’s universe for Pacific Rim.

Mike Hill, Cabinet’s creature makeup designer, was first contacted by del Toro when the director commissioned original artwork from him. “We became friends,” he explains. “He bought more stuff from me, and then when The Shape of Water came [up], he asked me to join the team.”

Both artists explain that their entry into the unique field of creature design reflects the choice of many of their peers: “We just had such a love of monsters as a child,” says Hill. “I didn’t look up to soccer players. I looked up to famous monsters. To me, they were as real as everyday people. They still are. It was only as a teenager, and watching Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, that I realized that the people actually making these monsters were not the men I saw in the old books in lab coats. It’s young guys with long hair and rock ’n’ roll shirts, who I could relate to.”

The pair had crossed paths at various model-sculpting conventions over the years as they each began to make names for themselves in the field — Hill’s specialty is in “the classic monsters: Dracula, Wolfman, all that. Plus I get called in for things that need a likeness of an actor.” Sansom drew inspiration mostly from “the ’80s stuff, because I started a bit later. Like The Thing, American Werewolf in London … less of the franchise-type things, because I was doing that already with the model kits and masks. I wanted to go elsewhere.”

Each was approached to work on Cabinet of Curiosities as their work wrapped up on Nightmare Alley. Outlines of scripts for each episode were passed to multiple creative teams needed to bring these characters to life. “Mike and I had a meeting with Guillermo early on, like five months before he went to camera, and he already had in his mind what he was looking for, for each of these characters,” Sansom explains.

The Wood Witch required countless prosthetics. Courtesy of KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

Hill designed prosthetics from his studio while Sansom worked on set in Toronto, applying the pieces to the actors. Five separate design studios, including Hill’s, were employed to work in conjunction to handle the enormous workload of shooting the anthology series. “It was almost like a relay team. That’s the only way I could do it,” Hill says. Adds Sansom: “Everything was staggered, in the sense where Mike would have time to build the character for one thing and then go back and get ready for his next character, which would be like an episode or two away.”

Sansom and Hill chose episode six of the series, “Dreams in the Witch House,” to submit for Emmy consideration. It portrays a terrifying tree witch (played by Lize Johnston) who climbs out of the forest floor to haunt the episode’s protagonist, played by Rupert Grint. The look of the witch began with sketches, from which Hill sculpted countless prosthetics, including facial pieces, dentures, a crown, a chest piece and gloves to fit the actress who would be wearing them.

Some of the pieces were reusable, while others had to be fresh each day of shooting. Says Sansom: “It would be, like, an hour and a half with us, getting the chest [piece] on and then her face appliances, and then she’d go to costumes. That took half an hour or so, and even then part of it wasn’t fully put together — then when she was on set, the eyes, the dentures, the bonnet and the gloves would go on.” Adds Hill: “Anything we can do to alleviate the time and pressure on the actor, that’s our job. That’s one of our top priorities.”

They submitted “Dreams in the Witch House” because it showcases their prosthetic work most prominently: “We did another witch that we also thought was super cool, but she was just in and out, really,” Hill explains of the choice. “With the Wood Witch, we got to see that characterization and feel her. I thought it was wonderfully shot and wonderfully lit. I was really proud of it.”

