Critic’s Appreciation: How Twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland Went From Average Teenagers on TikTok to ‘High School’ Stars

Depending on how you look at it, the trajectory of High School stars Seazynn Gilliland and Railey Gilliland is either a Cinderella story as old as showbiz itself or a thoroughly modern fable from the age of social media. As it goes, the pair hadn’t even considered careers in acting when their goofy TikToks happened to catch the attention of indie pop stars Sara Quin and Tegan Quin — who just so happened to be looking for queer identical twin sisters to anchor Freevee’s adaptation of their memoir.

A few auditions later, and the Gilliland sisters, now 22, had clinched the roles. Thank goodness (or thank the algorithm) they did, because the Freevee series soars on the strength of their talent. High School, which details the Quins’ experiences growing up in 1990s Calgary, has drawn comparisons to coming-of-age classics like My So-Called Life and Freaks and Geeks. And key to that authenticity are the performances by Railey and Seazynn — natural, unself-conscious and utterly charismatic.

Over the course of the season, Tegan and Sara each navigate what it means to forge her own individual identity when, just down the hall, there exists another girl who looks just like her, who has the same interests, who’s fighting her own version of the same battles. As Tegan, the more introspective twin who feels caught between her sister and her new best friend, Maya (Amanda Fix), Railey exudes a touching innocence. Meanwhile, Seazynn brings a brasher, more rebellious spirit to Sara, who’s tangled up in a secret romance with Phoebe (Olivia Rouyre). Over the season (set in the 10th grade), the previously inseparable sisters find themselves pulled apart and back together and apart again, until they find a new and lasting communion in their nascent passion for making music.

Neither is much given toward grand gestures or emotional outbursts, a sisterly scuffle in the first episode notwithstanding. Often, it seems Tegan and Sara barely understand their emotions themselves, much less what they want to do about them. It falls on the Gillilands (along with a supporting cast that includes Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer, rarely better, as parental figures) to project these feelings in subtler ways. Like Sara fixing her stare on a beautiful classmate, the camera picking up on her crush before she does. Or Tegan chewing her lip as she “casually” asks Maya about her love life. Sometimes, it’s what they don’t express that counts — think of the numb flatness that spreads over Sara’s face after a heartbreak, or the slight droop that Tegan allows herself when her sister lets her down yet again. But the leads are never more endearing than when the sisters are vibing, whether they’re dancing together to a favorite record or trading giddy smiles while working on a new song.

There is perhaps some irony in praising both actors in the same breath, considering that High School captures the girls at precisely the time when they’re starting to figure out who they might grow into apart from each other. The series takes pains to sit with the inner lives of each character separately, and the performances by Railey and Seazynn are distinct enough that by the second or third episode, there’s no mistaking Tegan for Sara or vice versa. And yet it’d seem to us an even greater injustice to spotlight one but not the other when High School stands as such a testament to the lifelong love between Sara and Tegan — and to the abilities of Seazynn Gilliland and Railey Gilliland to translate that bond so beautifully for the screen.

