Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Watch THR’s Comedy, Drama and Reality Roundtables With Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge and More

Candid conversations about everything from fighting stereotypes and myth of leaving your demons on set to awkward moments that made it to air and the problem of a public life.

By Lacey Rose, Mikey O'Connell

From left: Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris and Pedro Pascal were photographed April 29 at PMC Studios in Los Angeles.
From left: Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris and Pedro Pascal were photographed April 29 at PMC Studios in Los Angeles. Photographed by Frank Ockenfels 3; Portrait Set Design: Edward Murphy

The most recent edition of The Hollywood Reporter’s award-winning Roundtable series features top talent working in television today.

The discussions included such talent and Emmy contenders as Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin (Drama Actor Roundtable), Jennifer Coolidge and Dominique Fishback (Drama Actress), Tyler James Williams and Steven Yeun (Comedy Actor), Jenna Ortega and Elle Fanning (Comedy Actress), Lisa Vanderpump and Keke Palmer (Reality), Mark Mylod and Karyn Kusama (Director) and Tony Gilroy and Sharon Horgan (Showrunner).

Related Stories

Yvette Nicole Brown
TV

Yvette Nicole Brown to Announce 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun
TV

23 Likely Emmy Nominees on Their Awkward, Touching and Utterly Repulsive Fan Interactions

Ahead of Wednesday’s Emmy nominations announcement, watch candid conversations with the aforementioned stars and more about everything from fighting stereotypes and myth of leaving your demons on set to awkward moments that made it to air and the problem of a public life.

***

Comedy Actor Roundtable

Steven Yeun, John Mulaney, Jason Segel, Tyler James Williams and Mo Amer on when to embrace the anxiety hives, buy the BMW and push through that crazy puppet musical idea (even if everyone’s telling you it’s stupid).

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Comedy Actress Roundtable

Jenna Ortega, Elle Fanning, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Edebiri and Devery Jacobs open up about fighting stereotypes, digesting gross notes and the prospect of playing Pete Davidson’s girlfriend.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Drama Actor Roundtable

Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris talk about the myth of leaving your demons on set, weirdest fan obsessions and who’s really in that Mandalorian suit.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Drama Actress Roundtable

Jennifer Coolidge, Dominique Fishback, Clare Danes, Emma D’Arcy, Jennifer Garner and Melanie Lynskey discuss giving notes, the roles they’re not offered and the problem of a public life.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Reality Roundtable

Lisa Vanderpump, Keke Palmer, Karamo Brown, Ellie Kemper and Palmer get real on hosting, being themselves on camera and their most awkward moments that made it to air.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Director Roundtable

Mark Mylod, Karyn Kusama, Paris Barclay, Liz Garbus, Peter Hoar and Jake Schreier discuss guild gripes, the existential threat of AI and what it’s like when Brian Cox keeps showing up on set even after Logan Roy dies.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

***

Showrunner Roundtable

Tony Gilroy, Sharon Horgan, Ryan Condal, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Katori Hall and Ashley Lyle on negotiating sex scenes, ‘Star Wars’ fans and the biggest problems that this writers strike won’t solve.

Read the full discussion and watch the full video below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad