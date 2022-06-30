Guest Column: How One Showrunner Found Her Queer Identity (and Connection) During the Pandemic

It’s the last week of Pride, and I’m in a production office in Toronto, and Roe v. Wade has just been annihilated. I’ve been reading and texting and talking about it, but there is this strange separation being out of the country while this unfolds. Like you’re watching it, but it’s not really happening. It feels both distant and close.

Even though we’re all in the same building, we still do all of our production meetings on Zoom. Each of us in our own office. Talking to faces in boxes. Another weird separation. We’re simultaneously together and isolated. Distant and close.

Last summer I found myself in my first virtual writers room. And I was anxious. Because I was about to share something with people I had never met in person. I was about to come out over Zoom.

I guess I should back up. To the beginning of the pandemic.

For the first time in my entire career I wasn’t on a show, wasn’t on a pilot, wasn’t under a studio deal. And once the initial panic was over, I did what we all tried to do — made it work. Made it kinda normal. Built new routines, got great at supervising Zoom school for my kids — I am so amazing at fractions now. I had my masks, I had my toilet paper.

And time. So much time. To reflect. To figure out things about myself. To accept that we only have one life.

Much has been written about the effects of that isolation, and all the introspection that went along with it. And more than a few things have been written about people discovering their own queerness during quarantine. That was me. And though the process was at times turbulent and hard, we all came through it.

And then the spinoff of The Boys came calling. We (my writing partner Tara Butters and I) took over a writers room that we didn’t hire, always a tricky prospect. And luckily they were all smart, and dynamic, and lovely. Tara and I had learned a few things from how our kids had done Zoom school: build in breaks, mute yourself if you’re not talking, and after two hours everyone starts to fall apart.

So the schedule was pretty consistent: a two- to three-hour morning session, with a 15-minute break somewhere in there. Lunch. Two more hours after lunch. And then done by 4. It worked, and stories actually got broken, scripts actually got written. And yet, there was still this separation. This sense that everyone was on their best behavior. Screens are for performances. And for a while, we were all performing.

My performance was: My identity is the one you know. The one that went into the pandemic as a straight, married showrunner with kids, the one who does what she’s supposed to do, ticks all the boxes, doesn’t disappoint people, doesn’t make waves. I look like someone who knows themselves, has their shit together, makes decisions, proceeds with confidence and authority. And while I was out to many people in my real life, Zoom felt different. Daunting.

Zoom writers rooms are challenging, but also sometimes more efficient because it cuts down on the bullshit. Though I do miss the bullshit. And it’s strange at first to only know someone as an image on your screen. In every room I’ve ever participated in, intimacy is a commodity. We use our lives, our vulnerabilities, our experiences as creative fuel. We share things that in any other workplace would be considered Too Much Information.

But when you’re alone, looking at faces in boxes — everything seems risky, vulnerable. You can’t gauge reactions. You can’t read nuances. You can’t even tell if your pitch is landing.

The good news is, you can build intimacy over a screen. It just takes a little longer. And when it does happen, it feels special somehow. You can see it coming — the preparation someone makes when they’re about to disclose something vulnerable. And every time, the disclosure was met with support, and kindness, and love.

So a few months in, I came out over Zoom. And immediately found my anxiety wasn’t necessary (I mean is it ever?). I was met with joy, and congratulations, and empathy, and dating advice.

And a new thing I didn’t expect but have grown to love: I am now looked at as representation. One Sony executive came up to me, SO excited that the show had LGBTQ+ representation now. I take this seriously. I’m the same person, of course. I’m often one of the few women on a staff, I’m a parent, and now I get to draw from my experience (limited as it may be) as a lesbian, and as a person who discovered a new facet of themselves and changed their trajectory, and it didn’t destroy them.

I remember during lockdown reading other writers who went through a similar journey (Glennon Doyle, Molly Wizenberg — recommended by my ex-husband) and how it made me feel less afraid, less alone. We’re in a time now where everything feels scary, isolating, and distant. What I’ve learned is, it’s not always as far away as you think it is. And if you want a connection, even over a screen, you can find it.

Michele Fazekas has been a television writer since 1999 and also counts Reaper, Emergence, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Resurrection among her credits.