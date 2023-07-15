Michael Kelly Reflects on What He Calls One of His Coolest Gigs Ever as ‘Jack Ryan’ Takes Final Bow

[This story contains some spoilers to the series finale of Jack Ryan.]

Michael Kelly’s nearly 30-year career in television and film has seen him portray a range of characters, from a cop to political fixer and Italian gangster, as well as a villain and ally of superheroes. But when asked which is his favorite, Kelly doesn’t hesitate in acknowledging that few jobs in Hollywood have brought him more joy than playing independent/former CIA field agent Mike November in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series, which concluded its four-season run on Friday.

In the Prime Video series, viewers first meet the November character in season two. November is a strait-laced, by-the-book CIA operative who has command of the agency’s office in Venezuela. But corruption and chaos break out and an agent under November’s command, Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski) shows his boss that sometimes directives from Washington D.C. might have to be broken to save the life of a fellow operative who is being held in the country against his will. Ryan is not willing to leave a fellow agent behind, and November quickly sees the light. Any dreams of a steady career trajectory up the chain within the CIA are dashed at that point for November when it comes to choosing between his personal career aspirations or doing what is right, and looking out for fellow agents who he eventually sees as part of his family within the world of espionage.

The Hollywood Reporter recently chatted with Kelly via Zoom (ahead of the July 13 actors strike) about November and his arc on the departing series, from his first appearance to the final episodes released this week — and why it was such a joy for him to play.

In season three, Mike November was a little sour on the CIA (Jack Ryan and November fight to stop an attempted coup in Russia, and potential conflict between an American and a Russian warship carrying nuclear weapons). Yet November comes through for Jack Ryan and the agency in the end. And the same can be said for November’s heroism here in season four. What makes him tick and keep helping Ryan after he has left the agency?

That’s going back to what happened in season two, right? When we were made persona non grata there in Caracas [Venezuela] and I twice married, and divorced, my wife, and I leave the CIA, and still go with Jack because I felt it was the right thing to do. And I’ve always sided with Jack, because I know if he has a hunch, it’s usually right.

And it’s interesting when you think about it, because here is a man who dedicated his life to this. He had it made in the shade in the CIA. He had a cushy job, cushy position. But I believe he’s driven by a deeper moral compass and knowing that Jack was right in that instance. He was like, “Alright, I’m going to throw it all out there; throw it all out on the line. I’m going to go do what’s right.”

And I think he missed the action a little bit, too. And he had to go out on his own and start his own business from scratch. Sure, he had all of the connections, sure he had all of those things, and he set himself up in a really sweet spot in Greece, and November told them to get out. But they were like, nope. But, sometimes you can’t do everything by the book.

What brought November back in this season? We knew in season four that a faction of drug and human traffickers in the Asian country of Myanmar were trying to partner with the cartels of Mexico in an effort to execute a form of convergence on U.S. soil through acts of terrorism. But in the beginning of this season, it appears November is back to his quiet underground life. Is this about a brotherhood?

Jack and [James] Greer [played by Wendell Pierce], yeah! November knows. These guys are willing to die for each other. If you look at how Mike November changed from the beginning of season two to the ending of season four, it’s almost a completely different guy. And it’s because of that brotherhood. It’s because of what he found in these men that I think there is a part of Mike November where, no matter what he is doing, he just can’t wait. He knows Jack is going to call him. He knows Jack is going to need him. He’s doing his thing; he’s making tons of money; he’s living the good life. But he’s like, “Aw, man! I got to go on a righteous mission!”

The Mike November character also seems to have brought a bit of a comedic element to the storylines. How did you become the humorous agent to Jack Ryan’s straight man?

I have John (Krasinski) to thank for that, and the writers, obviously. But I have John to thank for so much, for being one of the most kindest and most genuine people you could work for and with. As that character changed, I think the writers picked up on the relationship John and I have personally and the humor that we share. I often say I’m so fortunate to have a job where I get to go work and laugh so hard that I cry every day. And, it’s the truth! Most days if we’re on set together, we’re crying because we are laughing so hard! A lot of times on set, John would say, “say this” and “say that” and I would be like, “Oh my God, I can’t say it with a straight face!” Mike says everything deadpan, but it’s so much fun to say those words, man! John has a brilliant sense of humor, second only to his wife [Emily Blunt].

In your assessment, what sets the TV version of Jack Ryan apart from other versions of this story on film?

I think two things. One, John Krasinski! I think I’ve said in many interviews, and I truly believe this in my heart, I believe he is the best Jack Ryan we have ever seen. I think he has the ability to share three things: the humanity that is in the character, the obvious sense of humor that’s in the character and his ability to do the action like any of the best people out there. He’s got that, doing so much of his own stunts.

And then you combine that with the fact this is the first time the Jack Ryan story has been told in longform format. So, you take those two things and combine them together, I just think he makes for the best and most entertaining Jack Ryan because you can spend a little bit more time with him. Someone is going to be pissed at me for saying that! (Laughs) But that’s my opinion, man, and I’m sticking to it!

John Krasinski, Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce in Jack Ryan. Amazon Studios

Let’s talk about some of the intense battle scenes your character faced in previous seasons and in this current season.

Even when we’re filming it, there’s just something about the stakes being so high. I remember the massive shootout in the palace in season two [filmed in South America], and we were using full loads in this marble-clad palace! We would go to these locations, and I would never say it’s like being in a firefight, because I have no idea what that is like. But, the noise! You’re like, I better get this thing going! It’s really overwhelming and it gets scary and you’re like “alright, I got your six,” because you’re there for your brother. Shit is crazy and people are running. And you know you can’t aim there, and you can’t aim there. You know your life isn’t on the line, but you feel your adrenaline just soar. And there is just something about that that is thrilling, especially for a 57-year-old.

In episode four of this season, the stone castle where the enemies are gathering so that the convergence could begin seems to give a nod to classic James Bond films and escaping the evil mastermind’s lair. Can you talk about filming that episode?

I forget the name of the fort, but where we actually go and there is like women in glass boxes, everything is for sale, right? Nothing like that in real life, of course, but that was filmed in Budapest. It was filmed in an actual old fort and they set-dressed it like that. I’m pretty sure that’s where we were, but it might have been Croatia. Anyway, that was insane to film there and see all those things and drive… I forget what insane car I was pulling up in. Every day you are like “Wait, I get to do what?” And that was certainly one of them, but you feel bad for the girls in cages. [The episode also shows the horrors of international sex trafficking.]

But filming the show was a lot of fun. There are long nights and you’re getting there at sundown and leaving at sun up, but that was cool. And it was just one of those reminders that Jack Ryan spares no expense for set design and bringing in the most talented people to create these worlds in this otherwise cavernous empty fort. It’s really impressive; the drug bars! It was amazing, just the tiniest of details this crew put together,

Do you have a favorite episode, season or location?

I would say that Croatia was pretty spectacular. That was beautiful. Mike’s place in Santorini.

Did you do most of your own stunts throughout the season?

All three of us [also Kransinski and Pierce] did everything they would let us do. But I’m in my 50s now, and my wife is a personal trainer/yoga instructor, so I do stay fit. But, you feel it!

I’ve been shot a couple of times on the show. It’s this season — light spoiler of episode five — where I get shot on the rocks. When I would get shot, I would go back every time against these rocks. First of all, you have to go way out into the water to get there. John and I just stayed out there and did our typical laughing and crying between takes.

But after about the third or fourth time of hitting those rocks hard, you feel it. The next day you are looking in the mirror and turning sideways and saying to yourself, “yep, that’s a bruise, yep, that’s a cut.” But it’s better, in my opinion, to do it than to have seen someone else do it and say to yourself, “That’s not how I would have done it.”

Will we see Mike November pop up in a future spinoff series of the Jack Ryan saga?

I don’t know. This is Tom Clancy, anything can happen, I guess. They know that if they continue his character in any shape or form, I’m all for it because I honestly had the time of my life. It’s one of the greatest jobs, start to finish. And I will forever be grateful for it. It was just one of those gigs. I’m really grateful — and it’s the coolest name ever!

This interview was edited for length and clarity and was conducted ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan is now streaming on Prime Video.