Jesse Eisenberg on the Gendered Double Standards That ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Exposes

“It’s a lot more comfortable for me to play the antihero than it is to play the charming guy,” says Jesse Eisenberg.

Jesse Eisenberg is a bit embarrassed to be here. It’s not because of the quality of the project he’s promoting — new miniseries Fleishman Is In Trouble is the based on the 2019 novel (of the same name) that was a New York Times bestseller, longlisted for the National Book Award, and landed on every major best of the year list; the FX adaptation also stars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes. Rather, it’s the sheer fact that he is on display as the face of this project, the subject of interest from other people. “I’m so embarrassed that I’m a public person in the first place,” he says. Also, there are themes in the drama series that are triggering for an actor inclined to humility.

The story follows a divorce between Toby (Eisenberg) and Rachel (Danes) Fleishman, narrated by Toby’s friend Libby (Caplan). Viewers are first shown all the ways in which the social-climbing, wealth-obsessed wife has antagonized the altruistic husband, before the other side of the argument — the side that isn’t always shown in pop culture — is revealed. It all takes place on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, and while the gendered themes are universal, it particularly skewers the class consciousness of New Yorkers. (Jesse Eisenberg is a New Yorker).

“So much of this show feels embarrassingly specific to the culture I grew up with, all things I have shame around,” he says. “It can be a relief to play something familiar but it’s also exposing the things I’ve hidden in my own life — and here I am on television feeling those things in front of everybody.”

Eisenberg spoke to THR over Zoom (from New York, of course, shortly before the show’s Tavern on the Green premiere party) about the onscreen exposure therapy and what Fleishman has to say about marriage.

How familiar with the book were you when you signed on?

I started reading the book because I had [read] so many interesting interviews with Taffy. The trick of the book is so satisfying. You’re involved in this man’s story, he’s this heroic, sympathetic guy, and then you realize that not only is this a one-sided perspective on a tragic marriage but also a long-standing trope in stories, that we feel bad for the man. We have different expectations for what a man should shoulder than what we think a woman should shoulder. And when it comes to issues around domestic challenges, family, and marriage, we expect more from a woman.

What is your take on the character of Toby?

There’s a line at the end of the book, which I think is also in the series, that says “Toby would come close to self-awareness and then run screaming from it.” My first reaction had been that the guy is completely self-aware, but I realized that he has a sense of righteousness that clouds him from being self-aware and seeing his own contributions to the fraught in his marriage. That was interesting to me, because I don’t think of myself that way. I think of myself as not only very self-critical, perhaps more than is healthy, but I blame myself first in a situation. And sorry, I don’t mean to tout my values, I just mean this is how my brain is wired. And Toby is not wired that way.

Were you still able to imagine yourself as him?

It’s a lot more comfortable for me to play the antihero than it is to play the charming guy. I just tend not to think of men in that way, as put-upon, I think of them as really in control. I don’t love the idea of male sympathy, which is one of the wonderful elements of the show: It makes the viewer complicit in that sympathy because you’re thinking God, this guy’s a victim. And then by the end you realize that’s just one version of this marriage. I felt it was easier for me to play the ending episodes of the show, which are more in line with the way I view complications in relationships: that there’s no saint.

Brodesser-Akner (also the series’ showrunner) is well known for her keen celebrity profiles of people like Bradley Cooper; did you feel like she was scoping you out?

I’m so glad I know Taffy through this experience, because there was a safe thing to talk about, which is the show. She did hit the thing right on the head for me, which is that I deflect from talking about myself by asking a lot of questions. She said if she was going to try to write a profile on me, it would be about the profile that I’m trying to do on her.

Eisenberg (flanked by Meara Mahoney Gross and Maxim Swinton) in FX’s new series. Linda Kallerus/FX

What did you think of the way the show depicts New York?

This show portrays what I call Zabar’s versus Sarabeth’s, which is fascinating to me. I’m sort of neither. I was born in Queens, and when I was 5 I moved out to New Jersey, so I’ve been on the outskirts of Manhattan culture. I’ve always had this fascination with very rich people, that they could live side by side with everyone else and have these extravagant lives. I suppose there’s a bit of cynicism because you think, “I’m an artist, I’m doing it the right way, and I hate that you have to be a billionaire to get a two-bedroom apartment now.” And all that is in the show. As my character says to his wife, “I’m a rich person everywhere in the world except the 40 square blocks you insist we live in.”

Interview edited for length and clarity.

