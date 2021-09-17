Jimmy Kimmel on Where He’ll Be During Second “Pandemmys”

One year after host Jimmy Kimmel dubbed 2020’s audience-free awards “the Pandemmys,” a still-smoldering COVID-19 pandemic means another scaled-back ceremony — but he says the telecast, which will include more in-person attendees, is in good hands. “Cedric is going to do a great job,” Kimmel told THR. “In fact, I know what he’s going to do. He’s got a great plan.”

Guarding his successor’s blueprints, Kimmel did say that the lack of an audience can impact a host’s approach. “It’s not as much fun without an audience — there’s no question about that,” said Kimmel, speaking on Friday’s red carpet ahead of the premiere of ESPN’s Once Upon a Time in Queens, the 30 for 30 installment that he executive produced. “It’s less of a performance and more about broadcasting.”

Kimmel may not be center stage Sept. 19, but he won’t be completely absent from the show — Jimmy Kimmel Live! again is nominated for outstanding variety talk series. He just won’t be in the building. “We have some of the producers coming over to watch it from the house. It seems like the safest thing to do,” he says of the decision to not join other nominees on site. “Plus, we’re certain we’re going to lose, so what’s the point of getting all dressed up? I don’t really wear pajamas, so I’ll be in my underpants.”

