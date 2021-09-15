How Jon Stewart Assembled a Staff That Looked Nothing Like His Last One

When Brinda Adhikari first heard Jon Stewart was in search of a showrunner for his Apple TV+ series, she assumed her newswoman background would preclude her.

Up to that point, the only crossover she’d had with Stewart was years earlier, when some silly weather segment that she’d produced for ABC News landed in a shame reel on The Daily Show. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to end up on The Daily Show,’ and it fucking did,” she recalls. “We never wanted to end up on The Daily Show, it was a huge motivator for us to try to be better.”

What Adhikari would soon learn is that Stewart had no intention of repeating himself. Sure, he wanted to hire those with Hollywood experience for his next series, The Problem With Jon Stewart — but he wanted those without it even more. In fact, once he tapped Adhikari and head writer Chelsea Devantez (Girls5eva), whom he’d met working on his scrapped HBO animation effort, they set out to blow up the traditional staffing process, which too often weeds out diversity of any kind.

“So much of hiring is done through word-of-mouth, through ‘You know this person, who knows this person,’” says Adhikari, “and we wanted to see what it would be like to truly make it open.”

They made the application packet “self-submit,” which meant no Hollywood manager or agent was required, and short enough that it could be done while an applicant was working another job. “The idea was, really, ‘What’s a creative process that was a little more egalitarian and also a lot simpler so that it didn’t involve hazing writers,” explains Stewart. “So it wasn’t, ‘The first part is a 10-page packet, where I want four essays’; It was, ‘Let’s make this simple: one page, boom.’”

What came of it: 2,400 blind submissions, and that was just for potential writers. Among those who applied were parents, veterans, comics, social workers, even a truck driver who wrote comedy on the side. Of the eight they hired, most had never written for a comedy show before. What the freshly minted staffers offered instead, says Stewart, was talent, intelligence and a perspective that he didn’t have. They were also diverse in race and gender in ways his Daily Show staff and much of its competition was not.

“Everything is an evolution,” he says now. “People say, ‘Oh, this is different,’ and I go, ‘Well, hopefully, yeah. You learn and you try new things.’ ”

