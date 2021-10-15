‘Maya and the Three’ Creator Jorge Gutierrez Describes His “Love Letter to Mexican Culture”

Describing his upcoming Netflix animated series Maya and the Three as a “love letter to Mexican culture” and something to honor the warrior women in his life, creator and director Jorge Gutierrez is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.

Scheduled to debut Oct. 22, Maya and the Three is a nine-part epic fantasy series that follows warrior princess Maya, voiced by Zoe Saldana, who embarks on a journey to save humanity from vengeful gods.

The ensemble cast also includes the voices of Diego Luna, Gabriel Iglesias and the legendary Rita Moreno.

A writer, director, producer and animator, Gutierrez’ credits also include 2014 animated feature The Book of Life and 2008 short series El Tigre.