‘Maya and the Three’ Creator Jorge Gutierrez Describes His “Love Letter to Mexican Culture”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Describing his upcoming Netflix animated series Maya and the Three as a “love letter to Mexican culture” and something to honor the warrior women in his life, creator and director Jorge Gutierrez is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.
Scheduled to debut Oct. 22, Maya and the Three is a nine-part epic fantasy series that follows warrior princess Maya, voiced by Zoe Saldana, who embarks on a journey to save humanity from vengeful gods.
The ensemble cast also includes the voices of Diego Luna, Gabriel Iglesias and the legendary Rita Moreno.
A writer, director, producer and animator, Gutierrez’ credits also include 2014 animated feature The Book of Life and 2008 short series El Tigre.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day