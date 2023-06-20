Critic’s Appreciation: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Star KaMillion Should Be a Contender for Her Breakthrough Role

After a songwriting session gone sideways, fledgling rap duo Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) reconvene to discuss their creative vision. Shawna wants to produce work that makes people think; Mia counters that if people “wanted NPR, they’d go get NPR” and argues for something “fun, sexy, in your face.” Their heated debate stands as a microcosm of the constraints of an industry that demands women be just one thing — sexy or serious, exploited or empowered.

HBO/Max’s Rap Sh!t puts no such limitations on its heroines. The writing allows these up-and-comers to be every bit as messy or contradictory as they want to be — with the vibrant performances to match, from Osman’s low-key chaotic energy to Jonica Booth’s relentless hustle. The crown jewel of the cast is KaMillion, who grounds Mia through soaring highs, heartbreaking lows and every flavor of feeling in between.

As Mia, KaMillion serves up a layer cake of self- presentation. There’s the badass Mia we see on Instagram, doling out advice like, “Ladies, when you’re a five-star bitch, make him pay for every star.” On OnlyFans, she’s a purring sex kitten — until her alarm goes off to signal the end of the session, at which point she abruptly bounces up with a chipper, “Well, I’ll see y’all again next Tuesday!” In real life, she’s a tender mother to her preschool-aged daughter (Frankie Love Knight), an exasperated co-parent with her unreliable ex (RJ Cyler) and a loyal bestie to her high school friends (Brittney Jefferson and DomiNque Perry).

And with Shawna, Mia finds the thrill of creating something that matters to her, something that has the potential to transform her life. Much of the pleasure of Rap Sh!t is simply how well KaMillion connects with the camera. She makes Mia’s joy infectious and her warmth palpable. She’s magnetic as a rapper and dancer, even when the pair are just playing around in Shawna’s makeshift studio. She’s blessed with sharp comic timing to boot: When Shawna launches into a hilariously misguided rap in which she personifies student loans, it’s KaMillion freezing in place and side-eyeing her from the background that makes the joke land extra hard.

And when Mia stumbles into more difficult territory — most notably in the wake of a disastrous trip to New York — KaMillion draws out the nuances in her vulnerability. The character is introspective and self-controlled by nature, the sort to mumble, “I’m good,” even when she isn’t. But the actor speaks volumes simply by the way she looks at someone, whether it’s in the dullness in her eyes as she slips into a depressive episode or in the silent fury on her face as Shawna commands all the credit for songs they’ve crafted together.

KaMillion’s performance feels authentic in part because it comes from an authentic place. “I am Mia, and Mia is me,” she recalls telling producers in her self-tape. She herself is a young rapper on the rise from Florida; before Rap Sh!t, her most prominent TV appearance was on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. But it’s one thing for KaMillion to understand what it’s like to walk a mile in Mia’s shoes. The brilliance of her performance is that she lets in the rest of us, so we can feel like we’re experiencing it, too.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.