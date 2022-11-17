Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Love Working Together — Just Not All The Time

Couples who work together navigate the dance between personal and professional in a variety of ways. For Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani — the married duo who earned an Oscar nomination for their original screenplay for The Big Sick in 2018 — the lines are clearly drawn. “There are office hours, Monday through Friday,” says Gordon. “At the end of the week, I clean my computer and turn it off.”

Adds Nanjiani, “If we’re hanging out, and one of us gets an idea about work, we have to ask permission to bring it up. Sometimes the other person says, ‘No!’ ”

There are some weeks when that can prove challenging. Gordon, a former therapist, and Nanjiani, the actor best known for HBO’s Silicon Valley and for starring in The Big Sick, have been especially stretched of late. When they hopped on camera from their new Los Angeles home in early November, Nanjiani a few moments late after watching his home country of Pakistan play in the Cricket World Cup, they’d just turned in two feature scripts. They’re also wrapping up season two of Apple anthology Little America (out Dec. 9) and starting the promotional cycle for Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales (Nov. 22). The eight-part series about the male strip club and the crimes that surrounded its first decade counts the pair as producers, with Nanjiani starring as the dance troupe’s infamous founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

Do you two share a home office?

EMILY V. GORDON No, we have two separate workspaces — which is essential.

KUMAIL NANJIANI Generally, when we’re writing, we write separately. Only in the beginning and end of a project are we in the same room. Then, when we get notes, we’ll sit together and go through it all and come up with a plan together.

GORDON After cursing for about 20 minutes or so. You have to do a full 20 minutes of cursing and fury first.

Who handles notes better?

NANJIANI Emily has more experience handling notes, so I probably curse for a little bit longer than she does. She also has a better understanding of how much work the notes will actually require.

GORDON Kumail is just like, “Oh, it’s a page one rewrite!” It’s not that I don’t freak out. I just understand that it’s part of the process. Also, never start addressing notes as soon as you get them, when you’re in that bad headspace. Prentice Penny says he’ll save the notes but delete the email that they came in. It’s a smart way of saying, “No, thank you.”

Welcome to Chippendales seems like a tonal departure for both of you. How did you come on board?

NANJIANI [Creator] Rob Siegel had written a movie version years ago and approached me about it after The Big Sick‘s New York premiere. I loved it. I’ve been a big fan of Rob’s forever. But I didn’t think I was right to do it at the time. After he did Pam and Tommy for Hulu, he came back to me with the idea to do it as a miniseries. And, as I was considering it, I thought it was something we could do together because Emily’s very good at character. This is such a character piece for a bunch of people.

GORDON It’s interesting to be added on as a producer. You’re like, “How can I be useful?” I’m not here to be weird! I’m not just there to be Kumail’s person.

There’s a scene where Kumail’s character bombs on local news after they put him in this ghost-white makeup. Any inspiration there from your own career?

NANJIANI Bombing is an experience I understand.

GORDON As is bad makeup …

NANJIANI There is a very short video of the real Steve doing a practice interview, and it’s so interesting to see how awkward he is. The makeup thing really shows him as an outsider. It’s like a joke, but it’s really thematically on point because he’s in a world that wouldn’t have him. The fact that they can’t get makeup to match his face drives that home.

I don’t want to objectify you, Kumail, but after getting so buff for The Eternals, I don’t think this is the role people might be expecting for you in a Chippendales project. How have your offers changed since doing Marvel fare?

NANJIANI The biggest thing that it did was knock me out of the “ineffectual nerd” box. I’d done a couple of action comedies, and I loved them, but I was playing versions of people I played before. After the Marvel thing, it’s not that I got a bunch of action offers … I just got more opportunities to play normal people, fathers and husbands and that stuff. Part of the reason I was excited to do Chippendales was that I didn’t have to dance and do that thing. He is a nerd, but there’s a lot of darkness there. That’s new.

So, you had to play a jacked, ageless god to be considered for father or husband roles?

NANJIANI Yep. That’s what it takes. It’s still a hard business — not just for brown guys but for everybody. It’s very easy to get put in a box so that it’s hard for the industry to have the imagination to see you doing anything else.

It’s been five years since The Big Sick. What’s your relationship with features these days?

GORDON We have two scripts that just got turned in last week.

NANJIANI One at Universal, one at Amblin.

The narrative right now is that a movie like The Big Sick couldn’t get made or at least couldn’t get a theatrical release today. Do you think that’s true?

GORDON That’s the narrative for sure. I think if The Big Sick came out now, it would not be in theaters. It would be a very different situation. So, in some ways, I’m very grateful that it came out when it did. It’s definitely gotten a lot harder. I think both of us have been interested, writing-wise, in scaling up and trying bigger-budget things and different genres. And so, both of the movies that we just turned in, they’re bigger stories, bigger budget. But it is a tough time to get things made. And if you can get something made smaller, it’s tough to know where it will live and how people will find it.

Have you found, in conversations with producers or studios, that certain boxes need to be checked to even consider financing?

NANJIANI Casting is everything. The mystery math of whether someone is a draw or not … to me, it’s a black box. We’ll be talking about casting, and this has happened so many times, we’ll name someone and they’ll say, “She doesn’t move the needle,” or, “He doesn’t move the needle.” And, a year later, they’re the biggest star.

GORDON And I don’t know that we’re geniuses, we’re just saying, “Look. This person is great.” And that is often kind of obvious.

NANJIANI Florence Pugh is someone that we talked about a while ago for something and people were like, “Hmmm, I don’t know.” Now, obviously, everyone would kill to have her. The casting piece of it all is the most frustrating, because it’s the thing that I don’t understand.

GORDON I think you can always tell when people are nakedly trying to make something fit into something that would be theatrical. But then a movie like Everything Everywhere All at Once is this great example of making the thing that you’re really passionate about and seeing what happens. But it’s hard to get those kinds of opportunities.

I see that you have a very substantial book collection behind you.

GORDON Oh, these are not real books. (Laughs.) I’m just really into wallpaper right now.

NANJIANI You were probably thinking, “Why does she have a dozen copies of Don Quixote?”

Interview edited for length and clarity.

