Jorge R. Gutierrez’s Mission to Make Animation More Diverse

As a writer, director, producer, animator and voice actor, Jorge R. Gutierrez has created a body of joyful and inspiring work that celebrates his native Mexican culture, and, he hopes, will leave the animation world “more diverse than when I found it.”

Take, for instance, his most recent release, the hit Netflix limited series Maya and the Three. In 2022, the empowering story based on Mesoamerican mythology and its female heroes won a pair of Annie Awards, including one for best animated broadcast production for children, and four children and family Emmy Awards.

“Representing Mexican culture and representing Mexican American culture and representing Latin America in animation, that’s always been my inspiration. And then how to make that universal has been my lifelong journey,” says Gutierrez, who was honored in The Hollywood Reporter‘s first-ever kids’ entertainment power list. “Hopefully it allows people, and kids specifically, to look at the world and go ‘not only does that look like me, but it was made by someone who looks like me.’ That I didn’t have growing up.”

He continues, “I believe for a lot of Hispanic and Latino kids, the biggest obstacle into going into animation and the arts starts at home because there’s not a lot of examples of success. I’m really invested in giving this next generation and these future generations a symbol and go ‘We can do this. You can do it.’ That’s my hope.”

Speaking last week at the Annecy International Animation Festival, Gutierrez—who also designed the 2023 festival poster, reflecting this year’s theme of celebrating Mexican animation—revealed that he’s developing a new limited series that will be set in the same mythological Mesoamerican universe as Maya and the Three as well as his 2014 animated feature The Book of Life, based around Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

The multi-hyphenate recently re-upped his overall deal at Netflix, which also will include development of a Netflix animated series, I, Chihuahua, which the filmmaker described at Annecy as “basically a Street Fighter movie about a little Mexican Chihuahua dog who wants to be a Mexican wrestler.” Gutierrez’s wife and muse, Sandra Equihua, is a frequent collaborator, leading character design on many of his projects.

Gutierrez—who brings an infectious joy to his work—admits that some would say the so-called “golden era” of animation has passed, but he disagrees. “I really believe the golden era is right now. And what I mean by that is for the first time in the history of our medium, people from everywhere are getting the opportunities, and to me that’s the real golden era.”

He attributes his unique approach to storytelling to multiple factors, including his discovery at age 40 that he is on the autism spectrum. “I was diagnosed because my son is on the spectrum,” he explains. “As soon as I got diagnosed, it really opened up a lot of stuff. And so a lot of my work deals with outsiders and deals with people who don’t belong and try to become not only strong enough inside to go on these journeys, but it kind of comes down to the choices they make for the bigger good. And I think that’s been my whole life.”

He reflects, “When people ask me, ‘Are your characters autistic?’ I always say, ‘Well, they’re based on my struggles in my life. So, yeah, they are.’”