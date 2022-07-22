‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ Mocks TikTok Video, Puts Fire Obsession Forefront in Series’ First Look (Exclusive)

Cue the chuckling. Cue classic ’90s theme. And, of course, cue the fire because Beavis and Butt-Head are back with an all-new series.

The first look at Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head on Paramount+ has arrived, and it starts with a bang — or should that be flame?

Introduced at San Diego Comic-Con during the series’ panel Thursday night, the story in the clip from the episode titled “The Special One,” revolves around Beavis happening upon a dumpster fire, which transforms into an entity that gives the bonehead teen orders. But instead of telling him to destroy or wreak havoc, the flame entity has him do positive activities, like run a mile for some exercise and then clean up the alleyway. The final ask is just too much for Beavis, and he finally has to turn his back on his obsession.

Just as in the original ’90s show — beloved by teens and hated by their parents — the episode story is broken up by Beavis and Butt-Head mocking a video from their couch. However, here, they mock a TikTok video. Creator Mike Judge previously said in this new era, the buffoon duo would poke fun at TikTok and YouTube videos in addition to their initial targets, MTV music videos.

From creator Mike Judge and MTV Entertainment Studios, the animated series will premiere Aug. 4 on Paramount+. That drop date occurs on the heels of the Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which arrived on the streamer last month. The service also hosts the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

The initial Beavis and Butt-Head series ran seven seasons from March 1993 to November 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV.

Watch the first look at Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head below.