Guest Column: ‘Mind Over Murder’ Director on How a Play Swayed Opinion Over a Murder

Memory has always been an important topic to me as a filmmaker, starting with my first documentary. After finishing the edit, I watched it with the main subject of the film. She told me that everything in the film happened just as she’d remembered it. This was surprising to me, because in the edit, I had made a few small changes to the chronology of events to give the story more clarity. The film had replaced her actual memory with the new reality of the film.

Nanfu Wang Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Until this moment, I didn’t truly grasp how impressionable memory is, and how people can confidently progress through their lives believing in the validity of their memory despite how vulnerable it truly is.

I was transfixed when I first became aware of the story of the Beatrice Six in 2017. In the late ’80s, six people confessed to a murder in rural Nebraska. In 2009, they were exonerated by DNA evidence. I was baffled that six people would confess to a crime they didn’t commit, but the detail that truly floored me was that some of the exonerees still believed they had committed the murder and remembered the crime vividly.

In May 2019, I went to Beatrice, a town of around 12,000 people. It was clear that the crime and the exoneration were still major sources of contention. Not only did some of the Beatrice Six still doubt their own innocence, but the murder victim’s family were all convinced that the Beatrice Six were guilty — and it was widely believed by people in town that the Six should not have been exonerated. DNA doesn’t lie, so why were all these people clinging to an easily disproved falsehood?

Answering this question became a central objective for me with Mind Over Murder. Understanding the crime itself would be important, but I wanted the series’ focus to be the community. Their lingering collective doubt of what seemed like an obvious truth was the most important mystery to solve.

Finding a way to help Beatrice tell the story to itself became the next challenge, and so the idea of a community theater performance was born. What would happen if we invited local residents to perform as key figures in the story? Would embodying the characters change the actors’ minds? And when the larger community sat down and watched the performance, how would it affect their perception of the story?

I wanted the performance to be a work of documentary theater. The community had to understand the play as being faithful to the undisputed facts of the case as reflected in publicly accessible source materials. The medium of a theater play would allow us to document not only the potential gradual change of perception during the lengthy process but also the live and immediate impact during the performance.

The play’s opening night at the Community Players Theatre in Beatrice, Nebraska. Courtesy of HBO

Our source material was tens of thousands of transcript pages from the 1985 criminal trial and the 2016 and 2019 civil trials following the exoneration, hours of interrogation and deposition videos, hundreds of pages of police interviews and records and decades of newspaper clippings covering the case — all of which we had to condense into a 50-page script. The writing process took a few months, and then revisions were ongoing as we discovered new material and sought input from the actors. Many of them had known the victim, her family, the police investigators or the Six themselves, and so their input was essential to crafting a script that felt authentic to people in town.

The next step was to announce the project to the public and invite residents to audition for the roles. More than 40 residents came, and each audition interview lasted for an hour as we got to know who they are, their connection to the town and how they interpreted the story of the Beatrice Six. We intentionally cast people who had a personal connection to the story and people who reflected a range of opinions about the Six’s innocence.

For the next few months, we rehearsed with the actors every evening for four hours. We reenacted the interrogations and debated the characters’ motivations, their wants and desires, while taking their very specific circumstances into consideration. Night after night, through these discussions and debates, I witnessed people’s minds opening up and their opinions shifting.

In the days leading up to the performance, tension in the town was rising. Many people assumed that the play would reenact the murder itself and became upset at the production and the actors. On a local Facebook group, posts were filled with violent threats to the actors and the theater. We discussed precautions that we could take and created plans to respond to extreme actions. On the nights of performance, we had additional security from the Beatrice Police Department.

The opening night was sold out. All the people we filmed during the course of producing the documentary — some of the Six, their lawyers, law enforcement and the victim’s family — were together in the same place for the first time in decades. Some of them had strong animosity toward one another. I watched them arriving with great anxiety, fearing that there would be conflicts before the play even started.

The next 90 minutes felt long. I listened carefully and anxiously. I heard nervous laughter, slight scorn, heavy sighs and quiet weeping. When the lights came up, there was a pause, followed by sustained applause.

What happened next was something beyond anything I expected. The audience came up to the stage and hugged the actors. Audience members cried and hugged each other. People on both sides finally were ready to embrace. Many of the people, including the murder victim’s family, changed their minds and for the first time realized and accepted the innocence of the Beatrice Six.

I asked some of these people: If for decades the facts and the evidence hadn’t persuaded them, why was the play able to sway them? I think it was the combination of the immersive, emotional, transcendent, visceral experience of watching a live performance in a theater — and the sense of familiarity they felt in recognizing themselves being portrayed onstage. This experience seems to have given them some distance from the story for the first time in a way that allowed them to fully engage with all the details.

If we look around the world, there is so much intractable disagreement and stubborn denial. I still don’t feel like I fully understand exactly how or why the community theater performance worked, but it somehow did. I’m in awe of the power of art to change people, I’m grateful for the human trait of empathy, and I’m hopeful that there can be more transformations like the one I saw in Beatrice, Nebraska.

This story first appeared in a May stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.