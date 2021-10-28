Mindy Kaling on Her Shift From Performer-Writer to Writer-Performer

Mindy Kaling has quietly become a Gen Z heroine. Thanks to the evergreen popularity of The Office — her deftly deluded character, Kelly Kapoor, inspires new memes on the daily — and ascendant high-school-set Netflix creation Never Have I Ever, the 42-year-old writer, producer and actress has a proven knack for speaking to those outside her own age group. That rep should hold with her latest series, HBO Max’s sweet and raunchy The Sex Lives of College Girls, out Nov. 18.

But Kaling’s priority is on an even younger audience when she picks up the phone on an October morning, still home and gently extricating herself from her 3-year-old daughter, whose dramatic “Please don’t leave me” is heard on the other end of the line. The mother of two (she also has a 1-year-old) admits she enjoys the days she can bring her oldest to her pastel office on the Warner Bros. lot — and not just for the company. “I get inspired by things she says, though not today,” says Kaling. “She’s usually very funny, not a character from Les Mis.”

Were you concerned your children might not be funny?

Most comedians I know are not well adjusted, probably including myself, so my dream is for my daughter to have a great sense of humor but be into math. The jury’s out on my son. He’s too little to tell.

You went to Dartmouth, which is not unlike the fictional school in College Girls. Are there autobiographical elements here?

In terms of the sexual parts of the show, virtually nothing. That’s all my imagination or the experiences of my more romantically advanced writing staff. All the fear about grades and not fitting in, that I pulled from my own experience. That’s the reason I wanted to do the show. It’s called The Sex Lives of College Girls, but we wanted to tell a story of four passionate, bright girls in college. The romantic stuff just felt like a good hook.

Kaling was photographed Oct. 18 at her Kaling International office in Burbank. Photographed by Joy Wong

Between this and Never Have I Ever, you seem to be courting a younger audience right now.

I didn’t pitch that show. Netflix asked me if I wanted to do a show about a young Indian person. I don’t know that I necessarily would have tackled that otherwise. When your training is The Office and The Mindy Project, it’s not a natural next move to do a show about high schoolers.

Does what Hollywood asks of you align with what you want to do?

One of the dangers or worries you have when you’re a woman of color and you produce shows is that you’ll get pigeonholed. For a while, I felt like every article that I did was just me talking about how much I love romantic comedies. And I still do love them, but that got a little tiring, being put in that box. I want to do lots of things.

What has changed the most about your approach to being a boss since The Mindy Project came out?

I came into The Mindy Project with this singular mission: “Let’s keep this on the air and try to make it good. I’m an artist, I’m an actress, I’m a writer, I’m a producer and that’s it. Don’t ask any more of me.” What became clear is that when you create a show, you’re also the head of human resources at a small company, a leader and someone who people look up to. In 2012, I was like, “I don’t want those jobs, and I can’t be a mentor when I’m trying to get my show off the ground.” What I learned between then and now is just how important, if not more important, the other stuff is. I think caring more about that has made my shows better.

From left: A tic-tac-toe set, gifted by manager Howard Klein, and Kaling’s video village chair for The Mindy Project, have followed her since the late Fox/Hulu sitcom. Photographed by Joy Wong

What’s the biggest challenge to assembling a writers room today?

I’m part of this dying breed who worked eight years on shows that did 24 episodes a year. We started with six writers at The Office and ended with 17. Those were people who know how to run a room, edit, run a smaller room, talk to execs, do rewrites. There’s no shortage of exciting ideas and great pitches now. You just need the zealots who have the chops to execute that vision. That’s the hardest thing, finding the people who can do it.

It seems like less experience is required to be a showrunner today.

Oh my God, when I started The Mindy Project after The Office, networks were like, “OK, we finally feel like she’s ready to do it.” That’s 150 episodes of TV that I had either acted in, written for or produced! I think you’re less set up for failure when you have put in all that time, but I wonder if I could have done it sooner.

Your 2019 film Late Show was a bit of a canary in a coal mine in the theatrical versus streaming debate. Folks in the industry harped on its low box office, but Amazon’s plan to release it on Prime so quickly obviously had an impact. How do you look back on the rollout?

I loved that script and working with Emma Thompson — but I think I was a bit naive. I left it in the hands of other producing entities to make those decisions. I had written it and was the liaison to the cast, so I felt my role was different. Looking at it now, I would have a stronger voice in the way that it came out. But I think it’s a great movie to watch at home with your family, your daughter or your girlfriends.

What’s your assessment of the state of comedy in 2021?

I am almost pathologically not offended by anything. So, when I see that people are offended, I often have to read about it to understand why. This is not some original observation, but I don’t know that The Office would be made now. The sexual harassment episode or “Diversity Day,” I don’t know how those would fare. But I think one of the reasons the show still does so well is its fearlessness. When I look back at The Mindy Project, there was no censoring in that writers room either. [But] I was proud when all those episodes were getting recalled, in the glare of 2021, that ours weren’t too offensive. One thing I hope doesn’t happen is people being worried about pushing the envelope. If you look at Jordan Peele or Michaela Coel or [Succession‘s] Jesse Armstrong, it doesn’t seem to be deterring them. So, we’re probably OK.

For a 2019 interview you did with The New York Times, you were described as “both a show business veteran and someone who is still in her creative first bloom.” How does that jibe with where you feel you’re at in your career?

I travel through life with very little introspection, and I think it makes me successful. For the longest time, especially when The Mindy Project came out, people would characterize me like, “This brave woman, unabashed about being imperfect.” All these things were just backhanded compliments. I think it’s been a relief that I can produce and write without having to be in these projects. Where am I in my career? I’m shifting from performer-writer to writer-performer, maybe, where my focus is more on the writing side.

“I’ve been delighted to have little moments where I can see her throughout the day,” Kaling says of her daughter, who has a play area in the office. Photographed by Joy Wong

