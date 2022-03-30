Why ‘Moon Knight’ Will Be Debated Even More Than Most Comic Book Adaptations

In a cinematic universe populated by gods, aliens, super soldiers, galactic guardians, witches, androids and immortals, Moon Knight journeys into a previously uncharted territory of the mind. Head writer Jeremy Slater and lead actor Oscar Isaac take on what is arguably one of the MCU’s biggest challenges yet: dissociative identity disorder (DID). While looking at mental illness through the lens of comic book characters has a long, and admittedly messy, history, it’s something that Marvel adaptations have rarely touched on outright in any precise way until recently through WandaVision’s exploration of grief and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye’s look at PTSD, a subject given more time than it was in Iron Man 3 (2013). Understandably, there’s trepidation when it comes to depicting real illness within a world of fantasy, but Moon Knight takes an empathetic and creative approach that navigates what is certain to be a controversial talking point when it comes to depiction.

Leave all your preconceived notions at the door as Moon Knight reinvents a significant chunk of the mythology surrounding the character. While key elements of the character created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin are retained, the series approach feels similar to another recent Marvel adaptation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which departs from the comics and delivers an end result that is stronger for it. We’re at a significant moment in terms of the value we place on comic book accuracy, especially when it comes to the portrayal racial, social and psychological issues. Moon Knight is in an odd position where both comic book accuracy and medical accuracy will be placed upon scales of just portrayal for a general audience outside of geekdom, psychologists and patients — an audience that isn’t familiar enough with either to comment definitively, but surely will regardless.

In terms of Moon Knight’s alter egos Marc Spector and Steven Grant, Oscar Isaac did a deep dive into DID to prepare. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids, Isaac said, “I realized that the language that’s used to talk about DID is quite fantastical. It’s such a complex psychological thing. You use that kind of Jungian talk. It’s dream logic and dream talk.” In the debut episode, “The Goldfish Problem,” written by Slater and directed by Mohamed Diab, Steven Grant is our entry-point into Moon Knight. What’s interesting in this approach is that Grant is one of Marc Spector’s alters, but we meet him well before Spector, giving him credibility as a real person we connect to, rather than a symptom. The visual language of Spector’s DID is achieved by gaps in Grant’s memory, missing time that causes him to wake up in strange places, having committed actions he didn’t consciously perform. As viewers, we’re made to feel somewhat off-balance, left to wonder what exactly has happened, which works as a means to align us with Grant’s perspective and further contribute to dreaminess of the series’ approach.

It’s important to note that even with all of Grant’s falsehoods, most prevalent his phony British accent, there is truth to him. Although some will surely misconstrue Grant’s odd tics and behaviors as generalized craziness, that’s not what Slater or Diab are doing. Rather, what we’re seeing is the loneliness of Steven Grant’s existence, his longing to connect with someone and feel that connection in return. The initial episode stresses that Grant is not a part that Spector is playing, but a fully realized individual with his own desires, which I think is key to understanding what separates the show’s depiction of DID from the kind of archetypical Clark Kent/Superman depiction of alter egos that Christopher Reeve presented so memorably.

I can’t comment on the science of psychology regarding the accuracy of DID as presented in Moon Knight, as it’s not my expertise. But the mental wellness of the character became prevalent in 21st century Moon Knight stories, though Moon Knight’s history of mental illness to that point has been an interesting saga that has varied from creator to creator. Originally, Marc Spector’s alternate identities, the wealthy trader Steven Grant, the street-savvy cab driver Jake Lockley and the vigilante Moon Knight were simply disguises used in service of the very real Egyptian god, Khonshou. Marc Spector sought to escape his past as a mercenary by taking on the identity of Steven Grant, using the wealth acquired as a hired killer to fashion the resources and a life of comfort needed and desired for his war on crime. And Lockley was a means to get the scoop on NYC’s crime beat, and tail potential suspects. It was only later in Moench and artist Bill Sienkiewicz’s run that mental illness became a highlighted aspect of the character. The challenging nature of managing these egos and insistence that his butler and friends only refer to him by his chosen names when in disguise led to his girlfriend, Marlene Alraune, calling him schizophrenic in a rather, let’s just say, non-supportive way.

The diagnosis of schizophrenia stuck for a while, despite not being an accurate description of his behavior, although later writers would drop it and go back to the idea that these identities were costumes to be picked up and put down at will. Writer Charlie Houston’s tenure saw Spector haunted by a frightening depiction of Khonshou who took the form of the nemesis he murdered, calling into question whether Khonshou had simply been another alter all of this time. Warren Ellis definitively wrote that Spector did not have DID, and that it wasn’t something that could be caught by consciously taking on multiple personas. Instead, Spector had brain damage that allowed an extraterrestrial force, believed to be a god, to possess his mind. Later, during Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood’s run, this idea was retconned and Marc Spector’s DID was really tackled in a meaningful way that saw the mental illness born of a result of childhood trauma, with his alters — Grant, Lockley and Khonshou — developed as a means to protect himself from that trauma.

Part of what has made exploring Moon Knight’s mental illness so difficult is the that the diagnoses rarely seem to stick. Yet there are throughlines in terms of these modern depictions and their overall relation to understanding DID, something Comic Book Herald writer Lucy Pinlyn is exploring through the essay series “DID in Moon Knight” which charts its depiction in the comics with insight from their own personal experiences.

While Moon Knight the TV series may not be what people expect, or accurate in the way some might desire, the premiere makes a strong case for forgoing accuracy in favor of something more meaningful and perhaps easier to connect with in regards to dismantling cultural stigmas. Moon Knight is shaping up to be a fascinating character study that will hopefully lead to more conversations about the aspects we value most when it comes to adaptation and representation.