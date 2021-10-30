‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston on the “Regret and Joy and Heartbreak” in Tragic Italy Reunion

[This story contains spoilers from the seventh episode of The Morning Show‘s second season, “La Amara Vita.”]

“You see people come. You see people go. And you realize how replaceable everyone really is.”

That quote, spoken by Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) at the start of this week’s episode of Apple’s The Morning Show, holds a different meaning by the end of the tragic hour.

The former morning news anchor, who was fired over accusations of sexual assault and misconduct in season one, was giving an interview for a documentary and seemed to be talking about his replacement on the morning show, where he was beloved for 15 years, after the scandal. But in the final scene of the Italian-set episode, titled “La Amara Vita” (meaning “the bitter life,” a play on La Dolce Vita), viewers realize the deeper meaning of Mitch’s words when he lets his car drive off a cliff, marking his death on the series.

The episode ends with the shocking event, meaning the characters in The Morning Show will remain in the dark about the news until next week. And that includes Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who only hours earlier had left Mitch’s Italian villa after a rollercoaster face-to-face reunion.

“The last conversation they had is Mitch sort of calling Alex out, saying, ‘Ok, I’ll do this,'” Aniston tells The Hollywood Reporter of Mitch agreeing to release a statement to help clear Alex’s reputation. “Basically,” she continues, “Mitch says, ‘I’ll support this narrative that you need to desperately have to save yourself, but I’m done? You can’t stand up for me?'”

The bottle episode pressed pause on the Morning Show drama in New York to follow Alex to Italy so she could pay her former co-anchor a surprise visit. Mitch, who fled to Lake Como in the fallout of his #MeToo scandal, left much damage in his wake. And it quickly becomes clear that Alex had arrived to collect on some of her Mitch-imposed demons.

“For Alex, all she had is The Morning Show. She had burned so many bridges,” says Aniston, noting how her family life also suffered. “She didn’t really invest in anything except this show and her relevance. So much so, that she put herself in terrible situations and turned her eye to things that she shouldn’t have seen, but it didn’t matter because all that mattered was staying on top, staying relevant. And then it eventually all just crumbles.”

She continues, “In season two, we begin where she’s sort of taken a step back and is having deep moments of reflection and asking who she is and, who does she want to be? I think, for the very first time. I don’t know how much therapy Alex has had. But if there was any therapy, it was probably about: How do I get out of my marriage? I don’t know if there has been much self-reflection. And I think innocently, or naively, when she’s seduced by Cory [Ellison, played by Billy Crudup] to go back to The Morning Show, I think she believes that she can take whatever this newfound awareness and self-reflected wisdom she’s gained back into the hallways of TMS. But, that’s not possible.”

Adding, “Too many dead bodies buried.”

Alex, who has been so consumed with her own reputation in regards to her association with Mitch that she recently suffered a near-breakdown, tells him she flew to Italy amid a looming pandemic to demand he release a statement that she and Mitch never had a sexual relationship. Despite the lie — and following a heated argument between the longtime TV partners — Mitch agrees.

Jennifer Aniston, pictured here with Steve Carell in “La Amara Vita.” The Italian-set episode filmed in California due to the pandemic Courtesy of Apple

From there, however, the episode evolves into a deeper exploration into the intersection between Mitch’s twisty road to redemption and Alex’s bumpy path towards forgiveness. They fight and sling hateful words at each other. Then they make up and reconnect over a night of drinking and dancing that leaves them reminiscing about their own intimacy (they had a secret affair years ago — one that is threatening to come out in Maggie Brenner’s looming tell-all), all leading up to her tense departure.

“That whole episode was such a beautiful symphony, like an opera that takes place with so many ups and downs and emotions and rage and resentment and anger and love and connection and regret and joy and heartbreak — that it just never ever will be the same again,” she says. “That’s brutal.”

Just as Mitch and Alex seem to reach a point of acceptance, news breaks detailing an excerpt from Brenner’s book that accuses Mitch of targeting Black women in his workplace abuse.

“I guess I don’t have the tools to understand. Could you teach me? Teach me. Could you teach me, Alex? I want to be better. I want to be a better person, please. I want to be a good person,” Mitch begs of Alex, who tells him that just because he didn’t mean to do what he did doesn’t make it OK.

Alex leaves, statement in hand. And Mitch reacts by finally letting his guard down with the Italian documentarian whom he has been spending time with and he sleeps with Paola (Valeria Golino). But, when leaving her house, his happiness is fleeting as he replays the events of his life back while behind the wheel late at night. In the final scene of the episode, when an oncoming car veers him slightly off a winding mountain road, he lets go of the wheel and his car heads over the Italian cliffside. The final image is a flashback from the night before of Alex hugging him tightly.

“It was a big question that would come up amongst all of us and the writers, which is: What happens to a Mitch Kessler?” Aniston explains of the decision to pursue Mitch’s story after the events of season one, driving the media drama into somewhat uncharted post-#MeToo storytelling territory. “It was extraordinary [to explore]. Because, let’s see it. Let’s see what those people are going through and feeling and walking through. And wanting to be helped and wanting to understand. It’s like the world changed overnight and there’s a whole new playbook you are having to live by. Redemption, is that a possibility? Forgiveness? Are they inherently evil, dark people? Did they mean to do it?”

She adds, “And, for Alex, that was her best friend; that was her confidante. They had each other. And now The Morning Show is gone; now he’s gone.”

The first seven episodes of season two of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show are now streaming.