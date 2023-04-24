“What the F***?”: ‘Mrs. Davis’ Explained by Creators and Star Betty Gilpin

[This story contains spoilers to the first four episodes of Peacock’s Mrs. Davis.]

At the end of the fourth episode of Mrs. Davis, Betty Gilpin‘s Simone is perhaps speaking collectively for the audience when she screams, “What the fuck?!”

Technically, the Peacock series cuts to black before she gets out the last part. But the actress who plays the hero in Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof’s genre-jumping AI series confirmed the line to The Hollywood Reporter. “Ok, let me think about where we are at the end of episode four,” she says, before attempting to answer what her character was thinking in that exact moment. “They are starting to put the pieces together.”

It’s no surprise that Gilpin would need a minute to pinpoint where exactly Simone is in her Mrs. Davis journey when that scene arrives. Doing an interview about the show is basically an exercise in spoiler culture (“It’s almost impossible!” she says), because giving away anything that hasn’t happened yet would ruin the fun. As THR‘s TV critic Angie Han said in her glowing review, “I fear that explaining the plot might make me sound unhinged. It’s that strange.”

Trying to summarize everything that happened in the first four episodes — which dropped together on April 20, before Mrs. Davis moves to a weekly release for the final four — would be a very difficult feat. Here’s why: The first four installments take Gilpin’s feminist nun on an epic adventure, with ex-boyfriend Wylie (Jake McDorman) as her sidekick, to find the actual Holy Grail — a quest that will, in turn, bring about the destruction of the all-powerful algorithm known as “Mrs. Davis” in the show’s alternate modern-day world. Also, Simone is married to Jesus. Like, the actual Jesus Christ.

“I think the jobs that are more infuriating are the ones that ask you to do 10 percent of what you want to do creatively. I’m sure that’s true for any field, and this job, this script, I read and realized it was asking me to do 110 percent of what I can and want to do, and push myself and take huge swings,” says the GLOW star of why she jumped at the role shortly after becoming a first-time mother.

Simone was even partly inspired by personal videos Gilpin was posting on her secret Instagram account, a feed that Lindelof followed. “Because we did The Hunt together, he knows that inside I am a disturbed, cross-eyed baby dinosaur and that I want to play that on screen,” she says. “I feel like every actress has had the experience of being ‘exposition wife’ while the man gets to do the fun cross-eyed baby dinosaur stuff, or be pure id or get a ton of red meat on the page to sink their teeth into, role-wise. And I think Damon knew that this baby dinosaur wanted some red meat to eat, and gave me said steak.”

Betty Gilpin as Simone and Jake McDorman as Wiley in Mrs. Davis. “Our show asks a lot of the questions that we’re asking right now, which is: Is this our savior or is this our downfall?” says Gilpin of AI. Colleen Hayes/Peacock

The Jesus reveal comes in the second episode, after viewers have gotten to know Simone and her boyfriend, who is named Jay (played by Andy McQueen), during one-on-one scenes in his falafel restaurant. He gives her assignments on pieces of paper that she devours — she actually eats them, like an operative trying to destroy a mission. The clues are there upon rewatch, but even the very well-placed lyrics to Dolly Parton’s “Heaven’s Just a Prayer Away” wouldn’t tip off a first-time viewer since Simone, in the religious sense, has in fact taken an oath to Jesus.

“I think Simone thought she was at the end of her movie. She thought she was enlightened, credits role when we meet her,” says Gilpin. “And I think interacting with Wylie and her past and AI is making her realize she still has work to do, and she’s sort of a compartmentalized nun instead of maybe a full person of faith, in having her faith tested.”

As the four episodes play out, viewers get filled in on Simone’s past, including her split from former rodeo cowboy Wylie and more of her and Jay’s relationship timeline, and the cracks with Jay become clear. Jay/Jesus isn’t monogamous; he is not hers alone. And she’s pretty fed up with having to do everything that he says, as is evidenced by Simone refusing to complete her assignment to deliver the Pope a king’s cake from Jay — despite a very hard-earned effort on Simone’s part.

“At the end of [episode] four, we’re not in a good place,” she says of Simone and Jay. “Meeting Jay and her experience with her faith kind of morphed her into a person against the fiber of the identity that she built: A person who is hopeful and recognizes that there is something inexplicable about the world. Now, she’s almost more lost than ever, and she has encountered kind of the first snag in her relationship with Jay and it’s exposing this kind of unspoken flaw.”

Gilpin says she had questions about how she and McQueen should approach the onscreen romance. “When I first talked to Damon and Tara about Jesus being my boyfriend, I was thinking way too metaphysical about it. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s like dating an orb, or, she’s in love with the ocean,'” she says. “And they were like: No, she’s in love with a guy named Jay. This is her boyfriend. It’s no different than if she were in love with a guy she met at work, he just happens to be Jesus.”

So Gilpin and McQueen approached the relationship as an authentic one. “I realized that the more personal and real and intimate that Andy McQueen and I made their relationship, the more relatable or palatable maybe it is. The problem with dating Jesus is that he exists in Falafel as this riskless comfort for her. And I think that she’s sort of cheating herself out of full love, which is taking in the possibility that you won’t have it forever. That’s the excruciating thing about loving anybody. And I think she thinks that AI is kind of messing with that access to Falafel.”

She adds, “I hope people take it as just a real relationship — instead of me dating an orb or the ocean.”

Andy McQueen as Jay/Jesus with his nun bride, Betty Gilpin as Simone. Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK

As Wylie says at one point, Simone teleports in order to see Jesus. Yet in their scenes together, they connect physically. So, just how tangible this Jesus relationship is in a series that sets out to answer some very big questions about faith and technology seems like a question for the creators.

“The intention of ours, and how we communicated that to our collaborators, is that this is quite a real relationship with Simone,” showrunner-executive producer-writer Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) tells THR. “She is a nun and part of her order is that she took these vows and married Christ, so it’s something that we wanted to feel incredibly authentic. Part of what is so fascinating about nuns is that they are sort of mysterious and unrelatable, and so to take that into common terms — which is a marriage that has problems, a marriage that is exploring infidelity, a marriage that has this love triangle element — made it really exciting. It would be really cool if audiences experience the relationship and maybe the trappings or his name fall away, and it just felt like this honest — honest to God — marriage that Simone has with Jay.”

Along with Jesus being a character, Mrs. Davis sets Simone off in search for the actual Holy Grail. In the opening scene of the series, viewers think they are watching a flashback to the origins of the literal cup of Christ. But the end of the fourth episode — Simone’s “what the fuck?!” moment — reveals that nothing is what it seems. That scene was actually an ad for sneakers, the same sneakers that were gifted to Wylie by Mrs. Davis before Simone realized he had “wings” (the elusive reward for completing quests). And the star of the so-called ad is Clara (Mathilde Ollivier), the “other woman” in Simone’s relationship with Jay.

So, what motivated co-creators Hernandez and Lindelof to have their faith and AI conversation around the search for the Holy Grail and a boyfriend named Jesus? “That should have been an episode title,” Hernandez responds with a laugh. “That sounds like something AI would do.”

Simone (Gilpin) devours the king cake instead of completing Jay’s mission. Peacock

In creating Mrs. Davis, the team actually developed their own algorithm, which they used to come up with the show’s episode titles. Writer Jonny Sun, a Ph.D candidate at MIT, developed their algorithm that generated titles such as “A Baby With Wings, A Sad Boy With Wings and a Great Helmet” and “Great Gatsby 2001: A Space Odyssey.” Sun fed the algorithm scripts and outlines before presenting the results, which Hernandez says was one of the more humorous days in the writers room.

“Our first misstep was that you have to teach an algorithm what an episode title of a TV show is. Then it started to marinate on that, and then it just decided that using colons made something a title,” she says. “So in our own work, it confirmed some of our feelings, and feelings we infused into the show, about how perfect or threatening — or not — these things can be.”

The experiment, say the writers, proved the point they are making with the show. “It did exactly what we needed it to do. It behaved very in line with our show’s feelings about AI, which is, it’s fun when they’re kinda dumb. It’s fun when they kind of mess up,” she says. “It’s cute watching a teetering toddler try to speak and form sentences. But you don’t want to see a 2-year-old reading the dictionary perfectly, that’s terrifying.”

Lindelof, whose iconic sci-fi credits include Lost, Watchmen and The Leftovers, compared the exercise to a game of telephone. “It’s no fun if you get to the end of the line and it’s exactly what the first kid whispered. Playing with the algorithm was kind of the same thing,” says the writer and executive producer, “it only works if the end result is something that clearly was baked by something that was pretending to be human. And it did not disappoint.”

Their algorithm named itself “Larry Bel-Air,” which Hernandez notes it either “took on a more masculine identity, or it subscribes to Peacock.” But one task they did not put to “Larry” was naming the series. Lindelof pitched the title after his second-grade teacher, to give the show’s algorithm a nurturing power over its users. This is illustrated in the premiere scene when Simone finally talks to Mrs. Davis and the algorithm’s earbud proxy, an elementary educator speaking in first-person, says she’s not the enemy but in fact is warm, empathic, and provides gentle guidance and unconditional care. “It’s very clever,” Simone acknowledges in the scene. “Because everyone loves their kindergarten teacher.”

Through the teacher, Mrs. Davis says Simone is the only person on the planet who can fulfill the quest of seeking out the Holy Grail. Simone agrees on one condition: That Mrs. Davis destroy herself if she succeeds. And thus, the show Mrs. Davis begins its own quest.

Simone (Gilpin) when accepting her Holy Grail quest from Mrs. Davis, who uses a teacher as its proxy (Kim Hawthorne). Colleen Hayes/Peacock

“I feel similarly to Simone in that I think engaging with something that claims to have all the answers maybe stops us from asking the big questions as humans, which is maybe the purpose of being human,” says Gilpin of Simone’s reluctance to engage with Mrs. Davis. “If we eliminate the purpose of being human, what good are we?”

So, back to the question of why Mrs. Davis is centered around the search for the Holy Grail, Lindelof offers an explanation.

“We knew that there needed to be an overall quest construct for the entire series,” he says, “and the other thing that we knew is that artificial intelligences really prey upon cliché. Just like writers do: What’s the common language that can get the most clicks? And so this idea of the Holy Grail is not just a literal cup that has some sort of mythological design to it, but it’s also the phrase that we use for ‘this is the pinnacle of what we’re searching for.’ What is the holy grail of apps? What’s the holy grail of electric cars? What’s the holy grail for Big Pharma? You hear all the time this phrase being used and so it felt very natural that an algorithm would become obsessed with finding the Holy Grail.”

He continues, “The other thing is that algorithms get confused where fiction and nonfiction part ways, and they take things really literally. They don’t really have senses of humor. It’s hard to teach an algorithm to tell jokes or, more importantly, understand what makes a joke funny. And all of that delighted us. Let’s troll the idea of the actual Holy Grail as being an over-used cliché, and what it means to be a ‘chosen one,’ the Joseph Campbellian sort of hero’s journey. And, at the same time, what if there’s some truth to it all? What if the Holy Grail was a real thing? Let’s build a mythology around that that we haven’t seen in an Indiana Jones movie or a Dan Brown novel yet. How crazy can we get with that? And then let’s put the two on parallel tracks next to each other, and see what happens when they collide.”

Hernandez, Lindelof and Gilpin all hope the audience holds on for the ride, as they launch the series and then await a renewal. “It’s hubris to end a season with a cliffhanger if you don’t know that there’s going to be a second season, so we wanted to make sure that this quest had a resolution,” says Lindelof of how the eight episodes will wrap up. “Every great idea that we had, we put on the screen. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be more.”

The character of Clara (Mathilde Ollivier) comes full circle at the end of episode four, yet many questions remain. Sophie Kohler/PEACOCK

For now, they are enjoying their writers room group chat, which gets more active each day amid the emergence of ChatGPT and prescient real-world events related to the exploding conversation around AI.

“It’s like the algorithm knows we were searching these ideas for the last three years and has given it back to us,” says Hernandez. “Every other day comes something new where we’re like, ‘It’s listening. It knows!’ Even in our own lives, it feels like She/It is out there and engaging with us, knowing what we’re up to.” Says Lindelof, “It just feels a little bit too close for home. I think that we didn’t want to be this predictive, and who knows where we’re going to be two years from now. But Pandora’s box is certainly open.”

In the meantime, Gilpin is readying for another quest: “If the world has changed so much since we were filming six months ago, what will season two bring? I think we just gotta keep going.”

***

The fist four episodes of Mrs. Davis are now streaming on Peacock, with the remaining four episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.