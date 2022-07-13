‘Ms. Marvel’ And What That Satisfying Post-Credit’s Visitor Means

[This story contains spoilers for the season finale of Ms. Marvel.]

Most Ms. Marvel fans are not going to be surprised by the cameo, but the season finale appearance came at just the right time.

It seemed pretty clear since the opening moments of the Disney+ series starring Iman Vellani as a teenager who idolizes Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, that the Avenger played by Brie Larson was going to make an appearance. And sure enough, she does in the post-credits scene.

Collapsing on her bed at home after overcoming the Department of Damage Control, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is suddenly ripped away by a blast of energy that appears to emulate from her bangle. Destroying a portion of her room, Kamala is gone, and Captain Marvel appears in her place.

Danvers (Larson) looks around the teenager’s room, which is more or less a shrine to the superhero, and instantly realizes something bad has occurred. Apparently, the two switched places, and it is another good bet that Marvel was likely in a dangerous, and cosmic, situation.

The screen then goes black, followed by: “Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.”

It was already common knowledge Kamala would appear in the Captain Marvel sequel due out next summer, but the post-credits scene sheds some light on what the plot may be, or at least shows how that film might open: Danvers trying to locate and likely save Kamala from the dangerous situation she was ripped from in the exchange.

Beyond showing off Captain Marvel’s slick new costume and giving some tease for The Marvels, the cameo was incredibly satisfying because it did not undercut the series. Ms. Marvel was so enjoyable as it revolved around Kamala trying to navigate being an awkward teenager while trying to figure out her newfound powers. What’s more, there was not the usual MCU action and spectacle. It was scaled down significantly to tell Kamala’s story. Yes, she has help from others as she dealt with the Department of Damage, but should Captain Marvel have arrived too soon to save the day, it could be argued the cameo would have undercut what the entire series set up prior. It was Kamala’s adventure to complete before other Avengers were thrust into the action. In this case, Captain Marvel arrives right on time.

The full season of Ms. Marvel is streaming now on Disney+.