‘Ms. Marvel’ Unveils a New Hero in First Trailer

Kamala Khan goes from daydreaming about superheros to becoming one in the first trailer for Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios’ upcoming series centering on the teenager.

Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala, a New Jersey high school student and mega fan of her world’s superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. The series will debut June 8 on Disney+, and follows Kamala as she balances school, her family and her newfound superpowers.

The cast of Ms. Marvel includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah directed episodes, as did You helmer Meera Menon and Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Bisha K. Ali serves as head writer. The series was first announced in 2019 during D23.

Kamala Khan, Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero, will go on to star opposite Brie Larson in the film The Marvels, due out Feb. 17, 2023.

The Ms. Marvel trailer comes as Disney+ prepares to debut Moon Knight, it’s next superhero show, which debuts March 30.