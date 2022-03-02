Nick Offerman on Finding Inner Sleaze for ‘Pam & Tommy’ and Strong Sexual Chemistry With His Spirit Awards Co-Host

Don’t refer to Nick Offerman as a “master” woodworker. The label slightly irks him as he knows woodworkers who devote every moment to the profession, hence masters of the craft. Skilled woodworker? Offerman will accept that. Skilled woodworker — and dynamite actor? Even better.

He certainly is busy.

As Offerman gears up to host the Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 with his wife, fellow Hollywood star Megan Mullally, the Parks and Recreation fan-favorite is delighting (and grossing out) audiences in his role as porn peddler Milton Owen Ingley, aka Uncle Miltie in Pam & Tommy, the Hulu limited series.

Offerman also recently started the Substack newsletter Donkey Thoughts to better connect with fans and scratch the pesky writing itch that creeps up when too much time passes in between writing books. Offerman has penned multiple semi-autobiographical works through the years, the most recent an ode to the wonders and delights of nature titled Where the Deer and the Antelope Play.

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Offerman prior to the penultimate episode of Pam & Tommy to talk about his unique character, the pride he takes in his newsletter and what to expect from the upcoming Spirit Awards, among more.

What was the process of finding your inner sleaze for Uncle Miltie in Pam & Tommy?

In the look, I have to give it up to my wardrobe and makeup collaborators. The artist who did my wig, his name is Barry Lee Moe. And that’s the character right there. That’s 82 percent of the answer to your question. He and I understood that a guy who would have his hair look like that — if you meet that guy, you know. You’re like “Holy cow,” check your wallet, check your kids and maybe wear a condom just to shake hands with him. Between that and the great writing, I feel like I can’t take much credit because I didn’t think “How can I sleaze this guy up?” It comes from within. I opened my answer with superficiality, but I think all of those aspects are fueled and flavored by one’s inner sleaze.

Was there a ’90s prop from the Hulu series that took you right back to that time?

The thing that springs to mind is using clunky old keyboards with early computers. Just seeing the primitive graphics, the primitive fonts, the light green on dark green screen. More than anything, it was the noise of the dial-up modem sound. And I had a fanny pack as part of my wardrobe, which also took me back.

Some series drop all at once, but Pam & Tommy is a weekly. Is there something to viewers waiting and anticipating, as opposed to binging a series in a day?

That’s a great question. What I have noticed lately is certain streamers will drop four of eight and then parse out the last four. And that Megan and I am are definitely vocal about because we’ll get to that episode five and be like, “What?! Our pleasure is being withheld?!” I don’t have a larger opinion about it. I love to read books, and the great thing is you can consume those however you want. Books are the original bingeworthy content. I guess my druthers are you have the choice of whether to binge.

I enjoy your Substack newsletter, Donkey Thoughts. I noticed it is more of a conversation with readers as opposed to lecturing. Why is that important?

A couple of my friends were doing Substacks, and I had to admit to myself that I want to be a writer after my fifth book. (Laughs.) So it was an obstacle to say “Ok I will create a journalistic or dairy-type style of content.” But I don’t have the kind of voice where I can just generate content. But what I love to do is, like in a Reddit (Ask Me Anything), is get a list of questions that I can curate. And that feels much more human and true to me. I am not a journalist or an author. I am a jackass who is very lucky to have a woodshop and an acting career and a readership, such as it is. So it felt like a fun experiment, having a conversation with readers.

You’re co-hosting the Independent Spirit Awards with your wife. Any inkling of what we can expect?

Well, we’re not Billy Crystal, and we told them that when we took the gig. We are, however, a married couple who loves to be on stage together and lean into our old-fashioned Nichols and May vaudeville back and forth. So that is what we will bring to bear. There will also be an overpowering sexuality to the presentation — and there’s nothing we can do about that.

We’ll try to make people laugh without being mean to them. Traditionally, in the opening of the show, it’s kind of roast comedy. And we don’t like that because it is actually mean; it’s bullying and reinforces stereotypes. I have laughed a lot at it with everyone else over the years, but I can also bring my head around to, “Let’s make jokes that don’t make people feel bad about themselves.”

And finally, as both a fan of your woodworking craftsmanship and your adorable marriage, can you explain how you have such a strong relationship with Megan — but through woodworking language?

(Laughs.) Working with wood, it is an organic substance, and it has a lot of personality. And it is often quick to disagree with you, so you have to understand its nature and how it is affected by things as fickle as the humidity. And then you have to strategize if you want the wood to collaborate with you so you both end up with a satisfactory finished product. You have to learn to be gentle and have patience, the most important ingredient in any relationship.

Interview edited for length and clarity.